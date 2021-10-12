CBF does not see Sport’s irregularity in Pedro Henrique’s case, but decision is still up to the STJD

CBF says that the Specific Competition Regulation (REC) prevails over the General Competition Regulation (RGC) and does not see any irregularities in the Sport

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said, through a statement signed by the director of competitions Manoel Flores, that “there is no irregularity” in the transfer of Pedro Henrique to Sport Recife. However, he made it clear that the situation must be defined by the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice), since there is an action by other clubs alleging irregularities by the people of Pernambuco.

According to the governing body of the sport in the country, “in the specific case of the Brazilian Championship Serie A 2021, the criterion for quantifying the maximum number of matches that an athlete can play for a given club, before transferring to another club competition, is based only on the athlete’s act of starting the match as a starter, or entering the field during the same as a substitute”.

Sport relies on the Specific Competition Regulation (REC) to support that the transfer was legal. According to article 11 of the document, “an athlete can only transfer to another club in Brasileirão, after the beginning of the CHAMPIONSHIP, if he has played in a maximum number of six matches for the club of origin. The act is considered as performance. starting the match as a starter or entering the field during the match as a substitute”.

Last Friday, nine clubs – América-MG, Atlético-GO, Bahia, Ceará, Chapecoense, Cuiabá, Grêmio, Juventude and Santos – joined with a Notice of Infraction against Sport for alleged irregular selection of the athlete Pedro Henrique in the Series The Brazilian one.

The group alleges that the athlete violated article 43 of the General Regulation of Competitions (RGC), which states that “the fact of being listed in the scoresheet as a substitute will not be computed to measure the maximum number of matches an athlete can play per a given Club before transferring to another of the same competition, in the form of the respective REC. However, if, as a substitute, the athlete is punished by the referee, it will be considered as a match played by the offender, for the purpose of quantifying the number maximum referred to in the caput of this article”.

CBF supports Sport’s argument and says that “although it is considered that there is dissonance in the case between the provisions of the RGC and the REC, it is emphasized […] that the REC prevails over the RGC in case of conflict”.

Thus, the CBF concludes that “in the specific case of this consultation, due to the prevalence of REC, the performance of the athlete Pero Henrique for Internacional in five matches in the Brazilian Championship Serie A 2021 should be considered, so that there is no irregularity in his transfer to Sport Club do Recife/PE”.

Even with a clear position, the CBF says that “in case there is a divergence between the opinion of the CBF and the understanding of the Sports Justice, its decisions will always prevail, as the opinion given by the CBF is not binding”.

The discussion takes place because, at the beginning of the current edition of the tournament, the defender played five games for Internacional and received yellow cards in another two, when he was only on the bench.