CBF says there is no irregularity in Pedro Henrique at Sport; case has a complaint being analyzed by the STJD | sport

Sport received a favorable position from the CBF on the case of the alleged irregularity of defender Pedro Henrique. The entity had been sought by Rubro-negro over the past few weeks – shortly before the complaint filed in the STJD – and says that there is no irregularity in the use of the defender.

The positioning took place through an official letter, signed by the Director of Competitions, Manoel Flores, and sent to the president of the Pernambuco Federation, Evandro de Carvalho. The veracity of the document was confirmed by both entities and by the club’s vice president, Rodrigo Guedes.

In the statement, CBF explains the reasons for the position and emphasizes the prevalence of the Specific Regulation over the General Regulation.

– We understand that, in the specific case object of this consultation, due to the prevalence of REC, for the reasons described above, the performance of the athlete Pedro Henrique Alves Santana for Internacional in five matches in the Brazilian Championship of Serie A 2021 should be considered, so what there is no irregularity in his transfer to Sport Club do Recife – says the text of the letter.

CBF’s position, however, is not of a legal nature. The case is under evaluation by the Attorney of the Superior Court of Sports Justice, after nine Serie A clubs trigger Sport – at the end of last week. For this reason, the Lion still runs the risk of losing up to 17 points in the championship.

Despite the scenario, the CBF speech is seen with good eyes by Sport, according to the club’s legal vice president, Rodrigo Guedes.

“We always had the conviction that there was nothing wrong. Now we have the ratification of the CBF.”

Pedro Henrique’s story exists because the defender played five matches for Internacional and received a yellow card in two others, when he was in the reserve bank. Thus, in this case, he would have reached the maximum number of matches and could not transfer to Sport – according to Article 43 of the General Regulations for Competitions (RGC).

The CBF – however – states that in this case the Specific Regulation supersedes the RGC and indicates that the act of being punished by the arbitrator as a substitute is not considered for counting.

The entity’s position, according to the letter’s own text, does not end the story. Because there is no legal decision.

– We take this opportunity to emphasize that, if there is a divergence between the opinion of the CBF and the understanding of the Sports Justice, its decisions will always prevail, as the opinion given by the CBF is not binding.

The case has been under analysis by the STJD’s Attorney since last Friday, when it received a joint complaint signed by nine clubs from the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals. The teams involved in the action are: América-MG, Atlético-GO, Bahia, Ceará, Chapecoense, Cuiabá, Grêmio, Juventude and Santos.

