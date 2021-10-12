Champion rooster? Cuca designs scores to win Brazilian title

With 11 points ahead of Flamengo in the lead of the Brazilian Championship, Atlético has done its part and is confident in the fight for the second championship this season. After the victory over Ceará, at Mineirão, Saturday (9), coach Cuca projected the necessary points for the team to lift the national cup.

The experienced coach stated that he made the calculation based on his vast experience in the Brasileirão of running points – he won the 2016 for Palmeiras with 80 points, while the vice-president, Santos, totaled 71 in that edition. Which means that, with 71 points or more, the team could take the title that season.

“What we can do is the experience of having played almost all Brazilians with straight points. So you make an average. You have 114 points to play for. If you make two points per game on average, you will have 66% success, which will generate around 75, 76 points. That’s an average you take for the championship. Generally, the teams that get this score are champions”, said Cuca.

After the victory by 3-1 over Ceará on Saturday (9), Atlético will return to the field this Wednesday (13), at 7 pm, also at Mineirão, once again with the presence of the fans in the stands. The team led by Carille is experiencing the drama of the fight against relegation, but beat Galo in the first round, so the game with Galo should not be easy.

“The negotiation for the three points now becomes much more difficult. Each one has a decision: one is to go to Sudamericana, one is to go to Libertadores, the other is to escape the Z4. Every game is a war, a decision, even bigger than it was in the first round. In the first turn, you know you still have a second chance against your opponent. Now, there is no more”, said the coach.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.