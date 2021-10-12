Check out 5 fun facts from the comedy · TV News

Starring Anne Hathaway, the film O Diário da Princesa is the attraction of this Monday (11) of the Session of the Afternoon, shown on Globo at 3 pm (GMT). Launched in 2002, the comedy tells the story of a 15-year-old teenager whose life is transformed when she discovers she is heir to the throne of Genovia, a small country in Europe.

In the plot, the shy and unpopular Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) lives quietly with her mother (Caroline Goodall) in San Francisco, USA. Her life is turned upside down when she discovers that her father is, in fact, the prince of Genovia.

The young woman is visited by her newfound grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews). The royal woman teaches her granddaughter how a princess should act, giving etiquette lessons. When her birthday draws near, Mia needs to figure out what path she wants to take in her life. She can keep up with her routine and live with her mother in the United States or move to Genovia and become a princess for good.

Based on the eponymous books by Meg Cabot, the film also stars Hector Elizondo, Heather Matarazzo, Mandy Moore and Sandra Oh in the cast. The comedy gained a sequel in 2004, The Princess’s Diary 2 – Royal Wedding.

O TV news separated five curiosities about The Princess Diary. Check out:

Curiosities The Princess Diary

During one scene, the protagonist slipped on the stands. Mia is pretty clumsy in the plot, but her fall wasn’t in the script. Anne Hathaway really fell, and director Garry Marshall thought the sequel was funny and decided to keep it for the long term.

After discovering that Anne had worn braces as a child, Marshall decided to add a scene with the protagonist and the orthodontic device. The actress took the same device as when she was young. In addition, the comedy incorporated another element of the star’s real life. Prince Renaldo is played by the actress’ own father, Gerald T. Hathaway.

Since auditions, Anne Hathaway was the favorite to land the starring role. One of the main reasons was the similarity between the actress and the character. In the very first auditions for the film, the young woman fell from her chair and received the nickname of clumsy.

Anne lived up to the moniker and caused yet another commotion on the film’s set. In one scene, Mia sets fire to a man’s arm. For the flames to be extinguished, the character only needed to put his arm in an ice bucket. But that wasn’t enough. In a panic, the protagonist threw a glass of water at him to solve the chaos. Once again, the director found the star’s spontaneity funny and decided to keep the moment in the film.

Anne’s debut in theaters:

Prior to the success of The Princess’s Diary, the protagonist had previously worked on only one production. Alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Anne starred in the series Get Real (1999-2000). Disney’s acclaimed comedy released in 2002 marked its big-screen debut.