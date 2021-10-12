Check out today’s Super Seven Results (10/11)

Top Stories

Monday is the day of super seven, and Caixa Econômica Federal held the drawing of the contest 155 who drew at 7 days: 00-03-06-02-08-02-02, and here in the session of lotteries, of Tech News you find all information about betting.

O contest 155 gives super seven raffled the prize of BRL 200 thousand, and bettors had until 19:00 today to bet through the Cash and Accredited Online Lotteries.

The draw took place in the space of the Savings Bank located at Tietê Bus Station. In addition, the draw is also broadcast over the internet, on the channel of Caixa Econômica YouTube and for TV network.

And to bet on the next contest of super seven, what happens next Wednesday, just go to one Lottery House or use the Online Lottery. Enjoy, which will be another millionaire prize.

See here today’s Result of super seven

the draw of super seven 155, held now at 20:00, brought the millionaire award of BRL 200 thousand, that accumulated and for the next contest goes to R$ 250,000, and the dozens drawn on this night of Monday were:

00-03-06-02-08-02-02

award

7 hits

There were no winners

6 hits

2 winning bets, BRL 14,080.72

5 hits

60 winning bets, BRL 670.51

4 hits

695 winning bets, BRL 57.88

3 hits

6,105 winning bets, BRL 5.00

How to receive a Lottery Prize?

Once your bet has been awarded, you only need the original ticket/bet and personal documents to receive it. Your ticket must be kept safe, as a winning event will only receive the prize with the ticket in hand.

And remember that before going to a Caixa branch receive the prize, take a photo with the ticket, take copies and keep the original ticket safe as you will exchange the original ticket for the prize.

