Check out what opens on the day of Nossa Senhora Aparecida in Teresina; holiday was brought forward in March | Piauí

The holiday of October 12th, the day of Nossa Senhora Aparecida and children’s day, takes place this Tuesday. But the holiday was brought forward in March 2021, in one of the State Government’s measures to reduce the movement of people during the coronavirus pandemic.

THE Teresina City Council and the Legislative Assembly of Piauí will have Facultative point .

and the will have . The organs of Government of Piauí and of the Teresina City Hall will be operating normally .

and of the will be . O Court of justice will work normally.

Alepi approves the anticipation of two holidays for the 26th and 30th of March in Piauí

According to the Union of Shopkeepers of Piauí (Sindilojas), commerce in the Center and neighborhoods of the capital will be operating normally.

You Rio Poty shopping malls, Riverside and Teresina will work normally, from 10 am to 10 pm. The Riverside Mall will open and close one hour earlier, from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Supermarkets have varied opening hours:

The Pão de Açúcar units will work at reduced hours this Tuesday (12), the day of Nossa Senhora Aparecida. The Frei Serafim store will be open from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm, the São Cristóvão and Jockey stores, from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm, and the Dom Severino store from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm.

All Extra units will work during normal hours this Tuesday (12). The Extra Hiper store, on Avenida Presidente Kenedy, will be open from 6:00 am to 12:00 am and the Extra Market, from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm

According to the Union of Bank Workers of Piauí, banks in the state will be closed. Only ATMs will be working.

At lottery house will have weekend operation: from 8am to noon.

