Children’s Day celebration starts this Monday

posted on 10/11/2021 06:12 / updated on 10/11/2021 11:48 AM



(credit: National Assembly/Disclosure)

Synonymous with fun, the 12th of October is one of the dates most awaited by young people in Brasilia. The countdown to Children’s Day may end because the programming dedicated to the little ones has already started in the Federal District. To meet the expectations of the young public, Correio has separated the best in the capital so that children can enjoy their day doing what they like most: playing and having fun. With so many options, it will be difficult for the children to reconcile the games, activities and programs.

CCBB Yard

The Banco do Brasil Cultural Center (CCBB) in Brasília prepared a special program for the whole family to enjoy the long holiday and have fun with the honored at the time: the children. Until tomorrow, the space will have several entertainment options and cultural attractions for children, such as a skate park, workshop for customizing clothes, shoes, backpacks and more, exhibitions, dance classes, musical show, cinema and children’s theater . All the activities are free. Check out the complete schedule at www.bb.com.br/cultura. More information: (61) 3108-7600.

Children’s Courtyard

To commemorate the date, Pátio Brasil organized a real party on the mall’s veranda. Throughout the day, from 12:00 to 18:00, the kids will be able to enjoy an incredible and completely free program. There will be theater, zumba kids, inflatable toys and more. The animation starts with the team of the Fairy Godmother, who will entertain the kids all afternoon. There will also be distribution of balloons, body painting and stalls with popcorn and cotton candy. At 2 pm, the kids will spend energy and have fun with Zumba Kids, and then at 3 pm, with Fit Dance Kids. To relax, there’s the play LOL Surprise, with Cia Néia and Nando, at 4 pm.

paint and play

The Regional Administration of Plano Piloto also prepared a special day for the children. Throughout the day, there will be a social action program “Paint and Play” on the South Deck. The objective is to provide opportunities for leisure and cultural sociability for participating children, with playful and educational activities, respecting all the sanitary measures required during the pandemic, such as the use of face masks and alcohol gel on the hands. The schedule, which starts at 9 am, includes soccer, skateboarding and ping-pong competitions, basketball, dodgeball and jump rope workshops, as well as various games, distribution of snack kits and awards during the activities. The event is free.

toyteka

At the Conjunto Nacional, the Toyteka exhibition brings giant interactive toys from the 1980s and 1990s. The activity, free of charge, has called the attention of little ones with Pula-Pirata, Lego, Tetris, Futebol de Pino, Cai não Cai and other toys that were a real fever among the children. In addition to the giant toys, it is still possible to play with full-size games and electronic totems. The exhibition is at the mall until October 24th and is open from Monday to Saturday, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, and Sunday and holidays from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Games and workshops

The celebration started early at Casapark. Since Saturday, children have been at the mall with storytelling, music, creative workshops, games and the launch of the book Cadê o Abraço?, by writer Paulo Almeida. The schedule starts at 11 am and continues until 5 pm, complying with all safety protocols, such as distance and mandatory use of masks. Admission is free and free for all audiences, but places are limited. Participation will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Inflatable Park

The biggest inflatable park in Brazil promises to drive children crazy. The Jump Torre 360, designed to bring leisure to the whole family, has toys that reach almost 10 meters in height. There are giant slides, toboggans, climbing walls and others installed in the area near the Fonte Luminosa in the TV Tower. The inflatables form a circuit with a length of 100m, from start to finish, guaranteeing the audience’s fun. Guided by trained monitors and rocked by music specially programmed for the place, the game is even better and safer. Entertainment for all ages, Jump Torre 360 ​​has a kids area especially to receive children from 0 to 4 years old, where they must necessarily be accompanied by a guardian. The attraction runs until November 7th and runs from Tuesday to Friday, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and on weekends and holidays, from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm. Values ​​vary between R$20 and R$55. For more information and tickets at the box office or on the website furandoafila.com.br.

Ice Skating & Climbing

A great option to spend the children’s energy is the Park Shopping tree climbing and climbing circuit. The attraction, for children from 4 years old, has air routes, a spiral staircase and a slide. The circuit is located in the ParkShopping’s central square and until October 28, Monday to Friday from 1:00 pm to 9:30 pm, on Saturdays from 10:00 am to 9:30 pm, and on Sundays and holidays from 2:00 pm to 7:30 pm. As the adventurers’ willingness and breath determine how much they can play, the ticket price is also diversified: R$40 for 20 minutes on the circuit, R$55 for 30 minutes and R$65 for 40 minutes. Tickets will be sold on the website www.loja.climbmania.com.br

For those who want to cool off during the hottest season of the year, ice skating is a good idea for those who enjoy gliding back and forth aboard slide skates or sledges. The 210m² attraction lands on the 2nd floor, next to the cinema, and will remain in place until January 30, 2022. The ice rink will operate with a reduced capacity of skaters to avoid crowding. The rink is open from Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, Sundays and holidays from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm. The freezing adventure welcomes children from 5 years old. The little ones from 2 years to 4 years and 11 months can play on the sled, the Iceland Car, which is driven by a monitor and can take up to 15 laps around the track. You must arrive 40 minutes prior to the rink for check-in. Values ​​range from R$35 to R$70.

Sejuquinha race

For the little ones who enjoy sport, the Sejuquinha race is a great option for children between 3 and 12 years old. Promoted by the Secretariat of State for Justice and Citizenship (Sejus), the 1st Sejuquinha e Amigos Race is a competition organized for kids, at the athletics track of the CBMDF (Setor Policial Sul), tomorrow, from 8 am. The purpose of the event is to awaken in children the taste for sports and, at the same time, provide a special day for the whole family. 250 vacancies will be made available for registration. Applications that exceed the vacancy limit will be registered in a reserve registration list, and may be called after the vacancies are over. Registration and more information on the website: corrie.sejus.df.gov.br.