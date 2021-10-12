Chris Pearson, former American ‘On Vacation with Ex’, dies at 25 years old

Chris Pearson, a DJ and musician who appeared on MTV’s “On Vacation with Ex” in the United States, was stabbed to death this weekend in Los Angeles, California. He was 25 years old.

The news was confirmed by “TMZ” along with friends of Chris and also the local police. He was involved in a fight last night in the San Fernando Valley and was stabbed several times. He was even taken to a hospital, but he did not resist the injuries, passing away at 3:30 am (local time).

A group of Chris’ friends have started a “virtual kitty” to support the DJ’s family, who live in Colorado. In the description, they claim that the DJ’s death took place in “tragic” circumstances.

Chris was one of the stars of the first season of the MTV reality show, which has versions in several countries, including Brazil. He was one of the few guests who had no previous television experience. He was portrayed as a young “party-goer”, and was confronted by two ex-girlfriends during his participation in the show — in one of them, he cried in front of the cameras.

He was in 11 episodes of the reality show. Afterwards, he successfully leveraged a DJ career in the California region. Also according to the American portal, Chris’ death is being investigated by the police, who are trying to find the person responsible for the stabbing and already have clues as to the author of the crime.