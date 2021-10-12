Chuck Liddell Claims He Was Victim of Wife’s Assault and Turned In to Police to Protect Her | combat

Former MMA fighter and UFC legend Chuck Liddell on Monday night issued a statement on social media about his arrest on domestic violence charges during Monday night. The “Iceman”, who posted bail and was released the same day, claimed that he was actually the victim of his wife’s attacks, and that he voluntarily reported to the police in her place, intending to “protect a situation of mental health in the family of public reach.”

Check out the full release below:

“Last night, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department delegates who responded were professionals. While the information on this case will be revealed at the appropriate time, I believe it’s important to go over and clarify some facts about the situation.

I was the victim of the incident last night at our family home, as the details of the case will reveal. Delegates informed me that my wife would be arrested as I did not respond to her assault while suffering from scratches and lacerations. I volunteered to perform in her place.

This was one of the many times I tried to protect a family mental health issue from the public’s reach. It became painfully apparent that this cannot go on, as our private life has reached a public point of no return. Please respect our privacy as I try to help lead our family through this difficult time.”

Chuck Liddell, 51, was arrested Monday morning at his home in Hidden Hills, allegedly assaulting his wife. According to the “TMZ” website, Los Angeles police received a call on Monday morning to attend Liddell’s home. Upon arrival, the police investigated and determined that the former fighter engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical. His wife, however, did not need medical attention. On the same day, he paid a surety of R$ 110,700 and was released.

Chuck Liddell, 51, is a member of the UFC Hall of Fame and was once considered the biggest MMA star in the world. “Iceman” reigned over the UFC light heavyweight division between 2005 and 2007, with four successful belt defenses. In his career, he won names such as Randy Couture, Tito Ortiz, Wanderlei Silva and Vitor Belfort, among other sports legends. He retired in 2010 with a record of 21 wins and eight losses, but returned to the cage in 2018 for a trilogy against Ortiz, who beat him by knockout.

During his retirement, Liddell served as an ambassador for the UFC – a position he lost in 2016 with the sale of the company to Endeavor – and went on to make appearances on TV shows and in movies. He participated in the American version of the program “Dança dos Famosos” and also in the reality show “Celebrity Big Brother”. He recently served as a referee in a boxing match between singer Aaron Carter and former basketball player Lamar Odom.