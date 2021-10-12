Civil Police – MG announces five Public Tenders with 519 vacancies

Professionals must perform activities in a 40-hour workweek and will have salaries of up to R$ 12.9 thousand; check out

The Civil Police of the State of Minas Gerais announced the holding of five new Public Tenders that together aim to admit professionals with higher education.

In all, 519 vacancies will be filled, distributed according to the respective notices:

To compete for one of the opportunities, candidates must prove the required higher education level, as well as registration in the respective class council when requested, minimum age of 18, be up to date with electoral and military obligations, be a native or naturalized Brazilian , among other requirements contained in the notice.

The professionals admitted, will perform functions with a workload of 40 hours per week and will have salaries of R$ 4,631.23 to R$ 12,967.43 per month.

Procedures for participation

To participate, interested parties must register from 9:00 am on October 11, 2021 until 11:59 pm on November 9, 2021, exclusively via the internet through the websites of the Civil police or through the website of Mariana Resende Costa Foundation (Fumarc).

Candidates who do not have access to the internet can register at the headquarters of Acadepol, located at Rua Oscar Negrão de Lima, 200, Nova Gameleira district, in Belo Horizonte and inland, at the offices of the Civil Police Stations of Minas Gerais, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, except on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays.

The payment of the registration fee is in the amount of R$90.00 to R$210.00 and must be made by November 10, 2021. However, candidates who meet the criteria specified in the notice may request fee exemption from 9:00 am on October 11, 2021 until 11:59 pm on October 13, 2021.

Selection

As a form of selection, candidates will be evaluated through six stages of a qualifying and eliminatory character, namely: objective test, typing test, biomedical and biophysical exams, psychological assessment, title test and social investigation.

The objective tests are scheduled to be carried out on the following dates:

Notice No. 01/2021 and No. 04/2021: December 19, 2021, in the morning shift;

December 19, 2021, in the morning shift; Notice No. 02/2021, No. 03/2021 and No. 05/2021: December 12, 2021, in the morning shift.

The validity period of these Public Tenders will be two years, counted from the approval of the final result, with the possibility of extension for an equal period.