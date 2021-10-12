Claro, Tim and Vivo are fined over R$ 30 million by Procon Carioca | Rio de Janeiro



Companies did not provide information as determined by the Consumer Defense Code – Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

Published 10/11/2021 18:22 | Updated 10/11/2021 6:29 PM

Rio – The main telecommunications companies operating in Rio will be punished with fines of up to R$ 30 million by Procon Carioca. According to the agency, Tim, Vivo, Claro did not comply with the rules defined by the Consumer Law and acted against norms determined by Anatel, in cases of failure in the provision of services. The executive director of Procon Carioca, Igor Costa, explains that when consumers have services interrupted or suspended due to maintenance or failure to provide them, they have the right to automatic reimbursement of the amount proportional to the period, but this has not been practiced by companies.