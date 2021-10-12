Claro, Tim and Vivo are fined over R$ 30 million by Procon Carioca | Rio de Janeiro

Companies did not provide information as determined by the Consumer Protection CodeMarcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil
Published 10/11/2021 18:22 | Updated 10/11/2021 6:29 PM
The executive director of Procon Carioca, Igor Costa, explains that when consumers have services interrupted or suspended due to maintenance or failure to provide them, they have the right to automatic reimbursement of the amount proportional to the period, but this has not been practiced by companies.
In order to reimburse the period of services rendered, the company has a period of up to the second month following the occurrence.
Another procedure that companies are not properly respecting is the communication, through their websites and systems, about the aforementioned complications in offering the service. Together, the fines applied to the three companies will add up to almost 30 million reais.