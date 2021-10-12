Climate change is the biggest threat to human health, says WHO | National Newspaper

A report by the World Health Organization released this Monday (11) was exhaustive: climate change is the biggest threat to human health. In the document, WHO called for decisive action to limit global warming.

The WHO report highlighted: extreme heat, floods, droughts, forest fires, hurricanes… The year 2021 has already set many records. And the consequences of climate change for our health are real and often devastating.

The director for the Environment, Climate Change and Health, Maria Neira, explained that the Climate changes are affecting the pillars of our health: shelter, food, water and air quality. “The burning of fossil fuels is killing us,” the document said. Every minute, 13 people lose their lives because of air pollution.

The WHO stressed that if the world were to reduce air pollution to recommended levels, more than 5.5 million deaths could be avoided each year. And a change to more nutritious plant-based diets can significantly reduce global emissions and also prevent more than 5 million deaths per year.

The World Health Organization report emphatically concluded: “climate change is the greatest health threat facing humanity”. WHO demanded action. And, less than three weeks before the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, it sent a hard message to global leaders: “our health is non-negotiable.”

WHO presented a list of ten recommendations for policymakers. Between them, guide a transition to renewable energy and develop sustainable transport systems and healthy urban designs, with public spaces for walking and cycling, for example.

Faced with a question about the role of Brazil in combating climate change, the leading WHO expert on the subject said that every government must think about how to stop aggressive deforestation and reduce the use of fertilizers and pesticides.

Along with the report, WHO released an open letter signed by more than 450 organizations representing at least 45 million healthcare professionals worldwide. The document was called “Prescription for a healthy climate” and demands that the authorities intensify actions.