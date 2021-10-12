Codemasters Prepares Most Ambitious AAA Game Ever Made by the Company

Developer Strengthening is a project by EA, which wants to release one racing game per year

THE codemasters launched the new Dirt 5 at the end of 2020 and the new F1 2021 in july this year and now is focusing on the development of a very ambitious new project. That’s because the developer is hiring a lot of new people to work for her, stating that they will be part of a team that will create the “biggest and most ambitious game” of the company in a decade.

This list of jobs was first published by the portal. Exporter, who showed some of the job description to the new development manager the company wants to hire. In the job description, the studio says it is working on what “promises to be the biggest and most ambitious game Codemasters has made in over a decade.”

THE AND THE, who bought the codemasters at the beginning of 2021 for a total of 1.2 billion dollars, it is also looking for people for a number of other roles in the studio. As pointed out by GamesRadar, in August the company announced a vacancy for a senior engineer at the studio, saying that the Codemasters started work on developing their new AAA, indicating that the project is only at the beginning of its development.



Unfortunately in no description the AND THE talks a little about how this new developer project should be, but in the description of the development manager position the company claims that it will be for a “AAA racing game”. Of course it was supposed to be a racing game, but the codemasters could also follow the Playground Games and venturing into other styles of games, but that shouldn’t happen anytime soon.



when the AND THE bought her new studio, she announced her launch plans “annual racing games“, and the codemasters will play a key role in the distributor’s plans. Now this new project by the developer will come to join the NFS Heat, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Dirt and F1 in the racing game catalog of AND THE.

