Commentator points out Tite and Neymar as the two biggest problems for the team

Credit: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Brazil has 28 points and is leading the World Cup qualifiers with nine wins and one draw. Even so, Tite is challenged by the team’s performances in recent months. At SportsCenter this Monday (11), journalist Rodrigo Bueno gave his opinion on the moment of the Brazilian team and defined the coach and Neymar as the main culprits.

“Neymar, along with his father, could do what they wanted at the last World Cup. Hotel owners had perks. We’re going to get to another World Cup and Tite hasn’t evolved, hasn’t improved at all, hasn’t learned any positive lessons. I’ve been criticizing Tite for a long time, now the whole of Brazil is criticizing… He (Tite) is the big problem. Neymar is the other”, fired the commentator.

In the final stretch of the cycle for the 2022 World Cup, the Brazil lives a time of ups and downs. If the results are favorable, the performances receive more and more criticism.

Neymar, one of the great targets, vented about the current situation and revealed that the World Cup in Qatar could be his last as a team player: “I think it’s my last World Cup (2022). I see it as my last one because I don’t know if I’ll be better able, head on, to stand up to more football. So I’m going to do everything to get there very well, do everything to win with my country. To make my dream come true since I was little and I hope I can do it”.

