Conmebol confirms punishment, and Flamengo has the first absence for the Libertadores final

Defender Léo Pereira will not be able to play in the final of Conmebol Libertadores against Palmeiras

O Flamengo will have a certain embezzlement for the final of the Libertadores Conmebol, against palm trees, on November 27: the defender Leo Pereira.

This Tuesday, Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) confirmed that the athlete received a two-game suspension for his expulsion in the first leg against Barcelona de Guayaquil, in the semifinal of the competition, at Maracanã.

With that, Léo will have to play another hook game in the South American tournament, staying out of the big decision, which will be at the Centenário Stadium, in Montevideo (Uruguay).

Remember that the athlete has not participated in the 2nd game against Barcelona, ​​in Guayaquil, precisely to pay for the automatic suspension of the red card received in Rio de Janeiro.

Renato Gaúcho during his presentation as coach of Flamengo Alexandre Vidal/Flemish

In addition to the punishment, Léo Pereira and Flamengo were also fined US$ 4 thousand (R$ 22,13 thousand) for the expulsion.

The amount will be automatically deducted from the television and sponsorship quotas that Rubro-Negro will receive for its participation in Libertadores.

In the current season, Léo played 25 matches for the Rio de Janeiro team, but never established himself as an absolute starter.

In the last games of the Brazilian Championship, however, the former Athletico-PR has been acting regularly and pleasing coach Renato Gaúcho.