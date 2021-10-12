Corinthians can still have six head-to-heads in the fight for the G4 of the Brazilian; Look

Corinthians was defeated by Sport last Saturday and lost their chance to enter the G4 of the Brazilian Championship. Now in sixth place, Timão must have six head-to-heads to be able to establish themselves in the classification zone for Libertadores.

Of the six duels, three are against teams that currently occupy superior positions to Corinthians: Fortaleza, Flamengo and Atlético-MG. The other three are against teams that are below Timão in the table: Fluminense, Internacional and Athletico-PR. Half of the matches are inside the Neo Química Arena (Fortaleza, Fluminense and Athletico).

In the first round against these teams, Corinthians won one victory (Athletico-PR), two draws (Internacional and Fluminense) and three defeats (Fortaleza, Flamengo and Atlético-MG), scoring five goals and suffering eight.

In the meantime, Corinthians will also have very important games against two of their biggest rivals. Next Monday, Timão will visit São Paulo, at Morumbi, at 8 pm, for the 27th round. The date has not yet been set, Sylvinho’s team will also face Santos, in round 34, within the Neo Química Arena.

Check out Corinthians’ head-to-head matches at the Brasileirão

Teams above the table

Corinthians x Fortaleza – Neo Química Arena – 11/06/2021 – 21h

Flamengo x Corinthians – Maracanã – No date set by CBF

Atlético-MG x Corinthians – Independence – No date set by CBF

Teams below in the table

Corinthians x Fluminense – Neo Química Arena – 10/13/2021 – 21h

International x Corinthians – Beira Rio – 10/24/2021 – 16h

Corinthians x Athletico-PR – Neo Química Arena – No date set by CBF

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Atlético-MG 53 24 16 5 3 38 16 22 74 2nd Flamengo 42 22 13 3 6 43 20 23 64 3rd palm trees 39 24 12 3 9 37 32 5 54 4th strength 39 25 11 6 8 32 29 3 52 5th Red Bull Bragantino 38 24 9 11 4 39 29 10 53 6th Corinthians 37 25 9 10 6 27 23 4 49 7th International 36 24 9 9 6 31 25 6 50 8th Athletic-PR 33 24 10 3 11 31 31 0 46 9th Fluminense 33 24 8 9 7 24 26 -two 46 10th America-MG 31 25 7 10 8 24 26 -two 41 11th Atlético-GO 31 24 7 10 7 20 22 -two 43 12th Cuiabá 30 24 6 12 6 25 26 -1 42 13th Ceará 29 23 6 11 6 21 24 -3 42 14th São Paulo 29 24 6 11 7 20 25 -5 40 15th Youth 28 25 6 10 9 24 30 -6 37 16th saints 28 24 6 10 8 22 29 -7 39 17th Bahia 26 24 7 5 12 28 38 -10 36 18th sport 26 25 6 8 11 14 21 -7 35 19th Guild 23 23 6 5 12 20 27 -7 33 20th Chapecoense 12 25 1 9 15 22 43 -21 16

See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

See more at: Brazilian Championship.