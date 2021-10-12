Corinthians can still have six head-to-heads in the fight for the G4 of the Brazilian; Look

Corinthians was defeated by Sport last Saturday and lost their chance to enter the G4 of the Brazilian Championship. Now in sixth place, Timão must have six head-to-heads to be able to establish themselves in the classification zone for Libertadores.

Of the six duels, three are against teams that currently occupy superior positions to Corinthians: Fortaleza, Flamengo and Atlético-MG. The other three are against teams that are below Timão in the table: Fluminense, Internacional and Athletico-PR. Half of the matches are inside the Neo Química Arena (Fortaleza, Fluminense and Athletico).

In the first round against these teams, Corinthians won one victory (Athletico-PR), two draws (Internacional and Fluminense) and three defeats (Fortaleza, Flamengo and Atlético-MG), scoring five goals and suffering eight.

In the meantime, Corinthians will also have very important games against two of their biggest rivals. Next Monday, Timão will visit São Paulo, at Morumbi, at 8 pm, for the 27th round. The date has not yet been set, Sylvinho’s team will also face Santos, in round 34, within the Neo Química Arena.

Check out Corinthians’ head-to-head matches at the Brasileirão

Teams above the table

  • Corinthians x Fortaleza – Neo Química Arena – 11/06/2021 – 21h
  • Flamengo x Corinthians – Maracanã – No date set by CBF
  • Atlético-MG x Corinthians – Independence – No date set by CBF

Teams below in the table

  • Corinthians x Fluminense – Neo Química Arena – 10/13/2021 – 21h
  • International x Corinthians – Beira Rio – 10/24/2021 – 16h
  • Corinthians x Athletico-PR – Neo Química Arena – No date set by CBF

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stAtlético-MG5324165338162274
2ndFlamengo4222133643202364
3rdpalm trees392412393732554
4thstrength392511683229352
5thRed Bull Bragantino3824911439291053
6thCorinthians372591062723449
7thInternational36249963125650
8thAthletic-PR3324103113131046
9thFluminense33248972426-two46
10thAmerica-MG312571082426-two41
11thAtlético-GO312471072022-two43
12thCuiabá302461262526-142
13thCeará292361162124-342
14thSão Paulo292461172025-540
15thYouth282561092430-637
16thsaints282461082229-739
17thBahia262475122838-1036
18thsport262568111421-735
19thGuild232365122027-733
20thChapecoense122519152243-2116

