Corinthians can still have six head-to-heads in the fight for the G4 of the Brazilian; Look

Corinthians was defeated by Sport last Saturday and lost their chance to enter the G4 of the Brazilian Championship. Now in sixth place, Timão must have six head-to-heads to be able to establish themselves in the classification zone for Libertadores.
Of the six duels, three are against teams that currently occupy superior positions to Corinthians: Fortaleza, Flamengo and Atlético-MG. The other three are against teams that are below Timão in the table: Fluminense, Internacional and Athletico-PR. Half of the matches are inside the Neo Química Arena (Fortaleza, Fluminense and Athletico).
In the first round against these teams, Corinthians won one victory (Athletico-PR), two draws (Internacional and Fluminense) and three defeats (Fortaleza, Flamengo and Atlético-MG), scoring five goals and suffering eight.
In the meantime, Corinthians will also have very important games against two of their biggest rivals. Next Monday, Timão will visit São Paulo, at Morumbi, at 8 pm, for the 27th round. The date has not yet been set, Sylvinho’s team will also face Santos, in round 34, within the Neo Química Arena.
Check out Corinthians’ head-to-head matches at the Brasileirão
Teams above the table
- Corinthians x Fortaleza – Neo Química Arena – 11/06/2021 – 21h
- Flamengo x Corinthians – Maracanã – No date set by CBF
- Atlético-MG x Corinthians – Independence – No date set by CBF
Teams below in the table
- Corinthians x Fluminense – Neo Química Arena – 10/13/2021 – 21h
- International x Corinthians – Beira Rio – 10/24/2021 – 16h
- Corinthians x Athletico-PR – Neo Química Arena – No date set by CBF
Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Atlético-MG
|53
|24
|16
|5
|3
|38
|16
|22
|74
|2nd
|Flamengo
|42
|22
|13
|3
|6
|43
|20
|23
|64
|3rd
|palm trees
|39
|24
|12
|3
|9
|37
|32
|5
|54
|4th
|strength
|39
|25
|11
|6
|8
|32
|29
|3
|52
|5th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|38
|24
|9
|11
|4
|39
|29
|10
|53
|6th
|Corinthians
|37
|25
|9
|10
|6
|27
|23
|4
|49
|7th
|International
|36
|24
|9
|9
|6
|31
|25
|6
|50
|8th
|Athletic-PR
|33
|24
|10
|3
|11
|31
|31
|0
|46
|9th
|Fluminense
|33
|24
|8
|9
|7
|24
|26
|-two
|46
|10th
|America-MG
|31
|25
|7
|10
|8
|24
|26
|-two
|41
|11th
|Atlético-GO
|31
|24
|7
|10
|7
|20
|22
|-two
|43
|12th
|Cuiabá
|30
|24
|6
|12
|6
|25
|26
|-1
|42
|13th
|Ceará
|29
|23
|6
|11
|6
|21
|24
|-3
|42
|14th
|São Paulo
|29
|24
|6
|11
|7
|20
|25
|-5
|40
|15th
|Youth
|28
|25
|6
|10
|9
|24
|30
|-6
|37
|16th
|saints
|28
|24
|6
|10
|8
|22
|29
|-7
|39
|17th
|Bahia
|26
|24
|7
|5
|12
|28
|38
|-10
|36
|18th
|sport
|26
|25
|6
|8
|11
|14
|21
|-7
|35
|19th
|Guild
|23
|23
|6
|5
|12
|20
|27
|-7
|33
|20th
|Chapecoense
|12
|25
|1
|9
|15
|22
|43
|-21
|16
