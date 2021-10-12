Corinthians eliminates Jaraguá and guarantees classification in LNF | national futsal league

On the return of the National Futsal League after a month of stoppage for the World Cup, the last round of the first phase put two direct rivals on the court for qualifying for the round of 16. With survival at stake at the Wlamir Marques gym, with the gates still closed due to the pandemic, Corinthians received Jaraguá in group A, needing at least a draw to advance in the competition. With the same 12 points as Alvinegros, but with worse goal difference, only the victory mattered for the team from Santa Catarina, four times champions in Brazil, which did not avoid defeat by 5-3 and elimination in the tournament.

1 of 3 Corinthians and Jaraguá for the last round of the LNF 2021 qualifying round — Photo: Augusto Godoy/Corinthians Agency Corinthians and Jaraguá for the last round of the LNF 2021 qualifying round — Photo: Augusto Godoy/Corinthians Agency

In fifth place, Corinthians entered the court with the mission of recovering from the setback by 3-2 to Umuarama, last placed, at the beginning of September, and remaining in the zone of the five classified for the next phase. Until then, coach André Bié’s team had scored three wins, three draws and five defeats, including the match against Jaraguá, on July 31, for the first round of the competition, when it was defeated by the rival 3-0 in Santa Catarina.

This Monday, the team led by coach Fernando Malafaia sought to repeat the script of what was the team’s best performance in the championship. In addition, for the first time, the coach had all the players available, including the return of pivot Eka and fixed/wing Jhoy, who scored three goals over Corinthians in the first round, who recovered from injury.

+ Praia Clube draws with Tubarão and guarantees in the playoffs of the National Futsal League

+ Sorocaba holds a draw against Joaçaba and ends the first phase leading the LNF

If, on the one hand, Jaraguá, finally, managed to gather their best on the court, on the other, Corinthians also put their maximum strength. With the return of the fixed Lé, who was with the Brazilian team at the World Cup, the Alvinegro Paulista did not take long to show that he would not give up the classification so easily. With less than two minutes, Deives opened the scoring after the ball hit by the defense. The team from Santa Catarina, however, did not feel the pressure, and listed chances of draws with Leco, Thiago Selbach and Dill.

2 of 3 Corinthians and Jaraguá for the last round of the first phase of LNF 2021 — Photo: Augusto Godoy/Corinthians Agency Corinthians and Jaraguá for the last round of the first phase of LNF 2021 — Photo: Augusto Godoy/Corinthians Agency

+ Final report confirms betting scheme and score manipulation in Rio futsal

With less than half of the first half, Corinthians had already hit the number of fouls on the court. With greater volume of game, Jaraguá managed to impose itself, setting the pace and pushing the Alvinegros. That’s how Di Maria, playing on the left, cut inside and hit the corner of the goal to tie the game. However, two minutes from the end of the first stage, the team from Parque São Jorge found their way back to the front on the scoreboard with the dead ball. The responsible was the wing Tatinho, who in a beautiful free kick, helped to take the advantage for the break.

+ Pito is presented by Barcelona and cites a partnership with Ferrão: “Give your opponents headaches”

+ Brazilian scores great for coverage in Japanese Futsal League

3 out of 3 Corinthians and Jaraguá for the last round of the LNF’s first phase — Photo: Augusto Godoy/Corinthians Agency Corinthians and Jaraguá for the last round of the LNF’s first phase — Photo: Augusto Godoy/Corinthians Agency

Back to the second half, it was Jaraguá who presented their weapons at the beginning and returned to equalize the score after a good triangulation, which started with Dill and Leco and ended with a goal by Jhony. Three minutes later, in a good transition on the left with Thiago Selbach, Di Maria reappeared to just push into the net and turn the game around for the Santa Catarina team. Even with the departure of Tatinho, who left after a knee injury, Corinthians once again found the goal in the set ball. In a rehearsed move, Deives tied the game.

After the tying goal, Corinthians broke the number of fouls again and the match was even more truncated. Faced with the difficulties to break the defensive block and needing only the victory, coach Malafaia launched Felipe as goalkeeper, but two mistakes in the ball out cost the strategy of the four-time champions, who saw Alvinegro come back to the front with Deives, who scored more one, assuming the team’s artillery, with six goals, and João Victor, who pushed to the empty goal, giving final numbers to the victory by 5-3.

In all, 11 matches defined the 16 qualifiers for the LNF 2021 playoffs since the weekend. In addition to Corinthians, the last team to ensure the classification, Sorocaba (1st), Joaçaba (2nd), São José (3rd) and Santo André (4th) guaranteed a place in the next phase for group A of the competition.

Check out other results from this Monday: