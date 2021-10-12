Corinthians finishes 25th round in sixth place at the Brazilian Nationals; international approaches

Corinthians’ 1-0 defeat to Sport cost a place in the Brazilian Championship table. At the end of the 25th round, which ended on Monday night, Timão saw some of its direct rivals win and wasted an opportunity to grow in the standings.
Sylvinho’s team entered the round occupying fifth place, with 37 points. In addition to not scoring, Corinthians was overtaken by Red Bull Bragantino, who beat Palmeiras by 4-2 and reached 38 points.
Right behind, Internacional played for Corinthians. In seventh, the team from Rio Grande do Sul also won over the weekend, thrashing Chapecoense by 5-2 and reaching the mark of 36 points. Both Internacional and Red Bull Bragantino have 24 league games, one less than the team alvinegra.
Corinthians’ next appointment takes place on Wednesday. At Neo Química Arena, the team receives Fluminense, at 9 pm. It is worth remembering that if the tournament ended today, Timão would be part of the G6, guaranteeing a spot for the pre-Libertadores. This access zone can still become G7, depending on the outcome of the Libertadores final.
Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Atlético-MG
|53
|24
|16
|5
|3
|38
|16
|22
|74
|2nd
|Flamengo
|42
|22
|13
|3
|6
|43
|20
|23
|64
|3rd
|palm trees
|39
|24
|12
|3
|9
|37
|32
|5
|54
|4th
|strength
|39
|25
|11
|6
|8
|32
|29
|3
|52
|5th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|38
|24
|9
|11
|4
|39
|29
|10
|53
|6th
|Corinthians
|37
|25
|9
|10
|6
|27
|23
|4
|49
|7th
|International
|36
|24
|9
|9
|6
|31
|25
|6
|50
|8th
|Athletic-PR
|33
|24
|10
|3
|11
|31
|31
|0
|46
|9th
|Fluminense
|33
|24
|8
|9
|7
|24
|26
|-two
|46
|10th
|America-MG
|31
|25
|7
|10
|8
|24
|26
|-two
|41
|11th
|Atlético-GO
|31
|24
|7
|10
|7
|20
|22
|-two
|43
|12th
|Cuiabá
|31
|25
|6
|13
|6
|25
|26
|-1
|41
|13th
|São Paulo
|30
|25
|6
|12
|7
|20
|25
|-5
|40
|14th
|Ceará
|29
|23
|6
|11
|6
|21
|24
|-3
|42
|15th
|Youth
|28
|25
|6
|10
|9
|24
|30
|-6
|37
|16th
|saints
|28
|24
|6
|10
|8
|22
|29
|-7
|39
|17th
|Bahia
|26
|24
|7
|5
|12
|28
|38
|-10
|36
|18th
|sport
|26
|25
|6
|8
|11
|14
|21
|-7
|35
|19th
|Guild
|23
|23
|6
|5
|12
|20
|27
|-7
|33
|20th
|Chapecoense
|12
|25
|1
|9
|15
|22
|43
|-21
|16
See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
Watch the games of the 25th round of the Brasileirão 2021
Games on 10/09/2021
4:30 pm – Sport 1 x 0 Corinthians
4:30 pm – Atlético-MG 3 x 1 Ceará
4:30 pm – Fluminense 0 x 0 Atlético-GO
19:00 – Athletico-PR 0 x 2 Bahia
19:00 – Fortaleza 0 x 3 Flamengo
21:00 – Youth 1 x 1 America-MG
21:00 – Palmeiras 2 x 4 Red Bull Bragantino
Games on 10/10/2021
11:00 – International 5 x 2 Chapecoense
16:00 – Santos 1 x 0 Grêmio
Games on 10/11/2021
20:00 – Cuiabá 0 x 0 São Paulo
Watch the games of the 26th round of the Brasileirão 2021
Games on 10/12/2021
19:00 – Red Bull Bragantino x Atlético-GO
9:30 pm – Bahia x Palmeiras
Games on 10/13/2021
19:00 – Chapecoense x Athletico-PR
19:00 – Atlético-MG x Santos
19:00 – Flamengo x Youth
8:30 pm – Fortaleza x Guild
21:00 – Corinthians x Fluminense
9:30 pm – International x America-MG
Games on 10/14/2021
19:00 – Cuiabá x Sport
19:00 – São Paulo x Santos
See more at: Corinthians x Sport and Campeonato Brasileiro.