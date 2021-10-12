Corinthians finishes 25th round in sixth place at the Brazilian Nationals; international approaches

Corinthians’ 1-0 defeat to Sport cost a place in the Brazilian Championship table. At the end of the 25th round, which ended on Monday night, Timão saw some of its direct rivals win and wasted an opportunity to grow in the standings.

Sylvinho’s team entered the round occupying fifth place, with 37 points. In addition to not scoring, Corinthians was overtaken by Red Bull Bragantino, who beat Palmeiras by 4-2 and reached 38 points.

Right behind, Internacional played for Corinthians. In seventh, the team from Rio Grande do Sul also won over the weekend, thrashing Chapecoense by 5-2 and reaching the mark of 36 points. Both Internacional and Red Bull Bragantino have 24 league games, one less than the team alvinegra.

Corinthians’ next appointment takes place on Wednesday. At Neo Química Arena, the team receives Fluminense, at 9 pm. It is worth remembering that if the tournament ended today, Timão would be part of the G6, guaranteeing a spot for the pre-Libertadores. This access zone can still become G7, depending on the outcome of the Libertadores final.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Atlético-MG 53 24 16 5 3 38 16 22 74 2nd Flamengo 42 22 13 3 6 43 20 23 64 3rd palm trees 39 24 12 3 9 37 32 5 54 4th strength 39 25 11 6 8 32 29 3 52 5th Red Bull Bragantino 38 24 9 11 4 39 29 10 53 6th Corinthians 37 25 9 10 6 27 23 4 49 7th International 36 24 9 9 6 31 25 6 50 8th Athletic-PR 33 24 10 3 11 31 31 0 46 9th Fluminense 33 24 8 9 7 24 26 -two 46 10th America-MG 31 25 7 10 8 24 26 -two 41 11th Atlético-GO 31 24 7 10 7 20 22 -two 43 12th Cuiabá 31 25 6 13 6 25 26 -1 41 13th São Paulo 30 25 6 12 7 20 25 -5 40 14th Ceará 29 23 6 11 6 21 24 -3 42 15th Youth 28 25 6 10 9 24 30 -6 37 16th saints 28 24 6 10 8 22 29 -7 39 17th Bahia 26 24 7 5 12 28 38 -10 36 18th sport 26 25 6 8 11 14 21 -7 35 19th Guild 23 23 6 5 12 20 27 -7 33 20th Chapecoense 12 25 1 9 15 22 43 -21 16

See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

Watch the games of the 25th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 10/09/2021

4:30 pm – Sport 1 x 0 Corinthians

4:30 pm – Atlético-MG 3 x 1 Ceará

4:30 pm – Fluminense 0 x 0 Atlético-GO

19:00 – Athletico-PR 0 x 2 Bahia

19:00 – Fortaleza 0 x 3 Flamengo

21:00 – Youth 1 x 1 America-MG

21:00 – Palmeiras 2 x 4 Red Bull Bragantino

Games on 10/10/2021

11:00 – International 5 x 2 Chapecoense

16:00 – Santos 1 x 0 Grêmio

Games on 10/11/2021

20:00 – Cuiabá 0 x 0 São Paulo

Watch the games of the 26th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 10/12/2021

19:00 – Red Bull Bragantino x Atlético-GO

9:30 pm – Bahia x Palmeiras

Games on 10/13/2021

19:00 – Chapecoense x Athletico-PR

19:00 – Atlético-MG x Santos

19:00 – Flamengo x Youth

8:30 pm – Fortaleza x Guild

21:00 – Corinthians x Fluminense

9:30 pm – International x America-MG

Games on 10/14/2021

19:00 – Cuiabá x Sport

19:00 – São Paulo x Santos

See more at: Corinthians x Sport and Campeonato Brasileiro.