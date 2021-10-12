Corinthians moves in the ball market and may close with Soteldo

THE Series A of the Brazilian Championship enters its last games. Faced with this scenario, the teams are already starting to move in the ball market, looking to strengthen their squads to be more competitive in the 2022 season.

Soteldo had excellent numbers in Brazilian football

the Yeferson player soteldo he said goodbye to Brazilian football, leaving a lot of nostalgia. wearing the shirt of saints, the attacker achieved good numbers and became known nationally. The good performances of the Venezuelan caught the attention of Toronto FC, which competes in the MLS (Major League Soccer), American league.

Player would be dissatisfied and want to return to playing in Brazil

After a period working for the club, the player was dissatisfied and signaled that he would like to return to Brazil. At first, the priority would be for him to work again at Santos. However, it is possible that he will be transferred to another team in São Paulo, the Corinthians.

According to information from VAVEL Brasil, Timão would have contacted the player’s agents to study the possibility of bringing him, through a loan. The striker’s current team, with whom he is committed until the end of 2024, spent 6 million dollars, about 32.5 million reais at the current price, to get him out of the Santos team.

In the last few hours, Soteldo also had his name linked to Flamengo. So far there is no official news that Rubro-negro would be interested in the player, but the information was confirmed by the director of Ninho do Urubu, Marcos Braz.