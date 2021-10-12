Corinthians posts Children’s Day with photos of the cast and plays guessing games with the fans

October 12th also marks Children’s Day and Corinthians’ official profile took the opportunity to interact with fans through a game of guessing. In the post, the club published several photos of the players as children and asked the Faithful to decipher each one. – see post below.

“Happy Children’s Day, Faithful! Who out there can guess who each Coringão player is in the photos? Send them to us in the comments!”, says the post made on Corinthians’ social networks.

Corinthians Children’s Day post had a guessing game for fans Reproduction/Twitter

Reproduction/Twitter

Reproduction/Twitter

Reproduction/Twitter

In the photos, it is possible to see some of the most familiar faces of the boys at the base, while others take longer to be recognized. In addition, several records have children dressed in Timão’s shirt, such as Du Queiroz, Lucas Piton, Gustavo Mantuan, Willian and even the biggest organization of the club, Gaviões da Fiel, in the case of Matheus Donelli.

The fans embraced the game and in the comments several answers were given. Some even compare the players’ resemblance to their children. Others had a harder time guessing who’s who and even debated with other profiles.

See more at: Corinthians Twitter and Corinthians Instagram.