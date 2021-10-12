Corinthians wins Jaragu with Deives’ hat-trick and qualifies for the LNF knockout

On Monday night, Corinthians returned to play for the National Futsal League. In a game played at the Wlamir Marques Gym, Timão beat Jaraguá by 5-3 and guaranteed the classification for the playoffs of the LNF.

With the victory, André Bié’s team reached 15 points and qualified in the last place in Group A, in fifth place. Now, Corinthians faces Foz Cataratas, leader of Group C, in the round of 16 of the National League. The goals that led Corinthians to the knockout of the National Futsal League were scored by Deives (three times), João Victor and Tatinho.

Now it’s octaves! Corinthians enters the court again for the LNF in the knockout of the competition. On dates to be confirmed, Timão will face Foz Cataratas and the opponent has the advantage of a draw in overtime.

lineup

André Bié didn’t have Rabisco and Jackson for Monday’s game. Therefore, Corinthians started the game with the following formation: Jhol, Lé, Leandro Caires, Tatinho and Deives.

The game

First time

As every decisive game requires, the match was very disputed in the first stage. Even with the advantage of the draw, Corinthians started with more attention and opened the scoreboard early. With just over a minute, Deives took advantage of Tatinho’s kick and, with the empty goal, only pushed the ball.

After opening the scoreboard, Corinthians got worse in the game and saw Jaraguá rule the match. With four minutes, Torres, without a goalkeeper, lost an incredible chance of tying the game. Soon after, even with the team winning, André Bié asked for time.

The pause, however, did not have immediate effects for Corinthians. Jaraguá followed on top and saw Jhol make at least five great saves to keep the score in favor of Timão. The situation worsened after seven minutes, when André Bié’s team committed the fifth foul.

With the limit exceeded, Corinthians had to retreat in the game and call Jaraguá even higher. With that, the South team reached a tie with 14 minutes. Di Maria made an individual play, kicked and saw the ball deflect between two defenders of Timon to equalize the game.

The advantage, however, did not last long. At 17, Corinthians made the opponent commit the fifth foul and managed to return to the game. on the set ball, Tatinho hit straight and scored a great goal to score Timão’s second.

Second time

The second stage started with pressure from Jaraguá. The team from the South, which only needed the victory to qualify, started to attack Corinthians even more. André Bié’s team, on the other hand, started trying to control the match, letting the clock run.

Jaraguá, however, managed to be more efficient in their strategy and tied the game with three minutes into the second half. After a good counterattack move, Jhony pushed the ball into the net.

Three minutes later, Jaraguá turned the game around. On the counterattack, Di Maria received a free kick, without any kind of marking, and only pushed to score the third. As a result, André Bié’s team was forced to attack more in order to qualify for the round of 16 of the competition. With many difficulties, Corinthians failed to create good chances.

The game’s story changed halfway through the second stage. In another set-piece, Eder Lima rolled and Deives hit the first time, with no chance for João Neto, to tie the game. With the tie, Timão returned to qualify for the knockout of the league.

Jaraguá was not shaken and continued attacking Corinthians. With just over six minutes remaining, Jhol made a great save from Jaraguá’s free kick. Soon after, André Bié’s team committed the fifth foul and exceeded the limit of infractions in the second stage.

In the final minutes, the game became very nervous and some discussions took place on the court. As expected, Jaraguá started to occupy more of the Corinthians’ offensive court and used the goalkeeper-line.

With less than a minute, Deives took advantage of Jaraguá’s mistake and, from before the middle of the court, hit the first one to score the fourth. Soon after, João Victor stole the ball and kicked it from afar to score the fifth and classify Corinthians for the knockout of the National Futsal League.

See more in: Futsal of Corinthians.