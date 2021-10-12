Coronavirus cases in Paraíba on October 11, 2021 | Paraíba

Paraíba has 443,181 confirmed cases of contamination by the new coronavirus, according to information from the State Department of Health (SES) released this Monday (11). The number of deaths confirmed by Covid-19 has risen to 9,351 in the state since the start of the pandemic. There are 40 new cases and five more deaths in the last update. All 223 municipalities in Paraíba recorded cases of the disease.
The five new deaths from the last update of the bulletin occurred in the last 24 hours. The victims are all women, aged between 27 and 82 years. Hypertension was the most common comorbidity.
The deaths took place in the municipalities of Campina Grande (1); Queimadas (2), Santa Inês (1) and Sumé (1).
- See which states Covid-19 deaths are rising, stable or falling
The occupancy of ICU beds across the state is 23%. In the metropolitan region of João Pessoa, 24% of ICU beds for adults are occupied. In Campina Grande, the same sector has a 23% occupancy rate. In Sertão, 33% of the ICU beds are occupied.
The application of 4,558,369 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 was registered in the SI-PNI information system. To date, 2,906,161 people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 1,609,161 have completed the vaccination schedules. Of these, 1,546,293 took both doses of the vaccine and 62,868 used the single-dose immunizer. Paraíba has already distributed a total of 5,104,223 doses of vaccine to municipalities.
The full bulletin is available at SES-PB website or through the Covid-19 monitoring platform in Paraíba.
Confirmed cases and deaths of Covid-19 in Paraíba
|City
|Cases
|Deaths
|João Pessoa
|106509
|2919
|Campo Grande
|45626
|1143
|Ducks
|14037
|266
|Guarabira
|10095
|149
|cashew trees
|10050
|160
|hair
|9759
|202
|Saint Rita
|9556
|334
|Bayeux
|8517
|251
|Sousa
|7445
|148
|São Bento
|5929
|70
|dovecote
|5919
|84
|Hope
|5556
|86
|Mamanguape
|5019
|83
|Rocha’s catholic
|4788
|60
|Monteiro
|4770
|69
|Solana
|4320
|51
|burns
|4304
|90
|Alagoa Grande
|4164
|72
|thatch
|3812
|115
|Itabaiana
|3224
|84
|Inga
|3101
|44
|Itaporanga
|3088
|30
|dry pond
|3018
|49
|count
|2931
|44
|Sumé
|2783
|43
|Rio Tinto
|2705
|56
|fire stones
|2654
|56
|Santa Luzia
|2523
|28
|Itapororoca
|2510
|35
|Alhandra
|2474
|39
|Mari
|2447
|47
|Bethlehem
|2430
|45
|big mouth
|2331
|44
|Pianco
|2249
|32
|Picuí
|2239
|41
|Caaporan
|2174
|35
|Princess Isabel
|2154
|53
|São José de Piranhas
|2126
|44
|alagoinha
|2093
|25
|Sand
|2052
|34
|mastic trees
|2006
|16
|Marsh do Cruz
|1964
|24
|Cuite
|1827
|22
|Choremas
|1800
|41
|New Alagoas
|1788
|33
|Araçagi
|1748
|25
|Santa Rosa bar
|1724
|13
|Pitimbu
|1702
|22
|banana trees
|1585
|27
|wells
|1487
|24
|Juripiranga
|1461
|31
|São João do Rio do Peixe
|1439
|35
|Remigio
|1431
|27
|Massaranduba
|1351
|27
|Paulista
|1345
|11
|cornerstone
|1326
|30
|Bay of Betrayal
|1325
|12
|Solitude
|1288
|15
|São Sebastião de Lagoa de Roça
|1270
|22
|Inside bucket
|1243
|35
|Lucena
|1219
|19
|Cross of the Holy Spirit
|1168
|28
|jacarau
|1166
|31
|Mogeiro
|1162
|18
|White water
|1141
|14
|Triumph
|1110
|21
|Teixeira
|1068
|38
|Casserengue
|1059
|22
|Juazeirinho
|1057
|16
|Macaw
|1046
|29
|Inner Lagoon
|1040
|10
|White Mountain
|1035
|35
|São José da Lagoa Tapada
|1033
|8
|Itatuba
|1031
|21
|deliverance
|1025
|6
|appeared
|1012
|14
|Mulungu
|1010
|20
|New Forest
|1010
|16
|Tavares
|1006
|19
|Juarez Tavora
|986
|12
|I took care of
|970
|25
|Gurinhine
|958
|17
|Salgado de São Félix
|943
|13
|Indian Waterfall
|935
|17
|Taperoa
|926
|18
|Saint Mamede
|920
|32
|Marking
|895
|10
|Conception
|890
|29
|Horses Creek
|889
|17
|Peacock
|880
|7
|Fagundes
|874
|19
|wild cattle
|865
|11
|Good view
|860
|15
|Uirauna
|858
|29
|Seridó junk
|829
|12
|Pirpirituba
|828
|17
|Caiçara
|828
|14
|Juru
|813
|15
|Diamond
|795
|11
|good luck
|769
|12
|Brejo dos Santos
|756
|8
|Ibiara
|742
|5
|round saw
|734
|11
|Jericho
|723
|15
|little pestles
|718
|13
|araruna
|718
|17
|Barauna
|716
|9
|Exile
|706
|12
|Santana bar
|701
|7
|São José do Sabugi
|700
|8
|Sertãozinho
|691
|7
|Alcantil
|690
|8
|Barra de São Miguel
|678
|7
|Mrs. Agnes
|667
|19
|Saint Helen
|650
|13
|sawmill
|649
|11
|New Palm Tree
|634
|5
|Brandão syrup
|616
|10
|County
|614
|10
|Cubati
|610
|15
|São Vicente do Seridó
|582
|3
|Saint Michael of Taipu
|578
|11
|Mount Horeb
|565
|7
|Serra da Root
|564
|5
|Beautiful Santa Fe
|563
|14
|loft
|562
|9
|Umbuzeiro
|547
|14
|São José dos Ramos
|547
|7
|two roads
|546
|17
|Manaira
|544
|6
|Belém do Brejo do Cruz
|544
|6
|Maturea
|542
|12
|eagle
|537
|5
|Upper corral
|534
|4
|Nazarezinho
|532
|18
|Mataraca
|519
|15
|Caturite
|508
|9
|Good success
|508
|4
|Bacamarte Creek
|502
|0
|Damião
|494
|4
|São José de Espinharas
|487
|6
|Santa Cecilia
|484
|4
|Ballast
|483
|4
|São Bentinho
|480
|6
|Santana dos Garrotes
|467
|10
|calabashes
|466
|4
|Holy Cross
|464
|8
|old corral
|462
|1
|Camalau
|461
|7
|Igaracy
|458
|7
|Malta
|458
|12
|tacima
|456
|10
|New Olinda
|444
|9
|ticker
|441
|6
|São João do Cariri
|440
|4
|White Rock
|438
|6
|Assumption
|423
|5
|Saint Andrew
|418
|3
|Santana de Hose
|418
|5
|water eye
|413
|9
|Saint Joseph of Cayana
|399
|10
|sand
|397
|12
|Public place
|392
|10
|Borborema
|391
|14
|Marizópolis
|381
|13
|olives
|380
|5
|immaculate
|374
|11
|Natuba
|365
|7
|Old gold
|359
|two
|carved stone
|357
|1
|Pedro Régis
|357
|7
|Silver
|352
|5
|Saint Domingos
|342
|two
|Friar Martin
|341
|7
|Mounted
|336
|8
|Catingueira
|334
|11
|Cuite de Mamanguape
|329
|16
|José de Moura Well
|318
|4
|Bernardino Baptist
|308
|1
|rheas
|299
|5
|Quiet
|295
|3
|Vieiropolis
|294
|5
|Creek of the Well
|287
|6
|Caraúbas
|287
|6
|Matinhas
|287
|8
|Congo
|282
|13
|Jandaira cotton
|278
|1
|Saint Teresa
|273
|13
|wells
|268
|8
|mother of water
|266
|8
|St. John of the Tiger
|264
|6
|São Sebastião do Umbuzeiro
|263
|5
|stop
|261
|two
|pestles
|255
|9
|Dantas Well
|250
|4
|Grass
|238
|10
|Saint Joseph of Princess
|233
|1
|Serra Grande
|228
|6
|Sand of Baraunas
|222
|4
|Gurjão
|221
|7
|little cajazeirinhas
|212
|1
|creek
|211
|5
|San Francisco
|200
|4
|São Domingos do Cariri
|195
|5
|Good Jesus
|194
|3
|mountain view
|192
|6
|Mato Grosso
|189
|1
|São José do Brejo do Cruz
|185
|1
|snack food
|184
|two
|Santo Antônio Stream
|181
|6
|lagoon
|180
|3
|support
|178
|4
|tenorium
|163
|two
|Ticket
|155
|two
|Zabele
|147
|1
|São José do Bonfim
|139
|6
|São José dos Cordeiros
|137
|6
|Santa Inês
|134
|8
|floodplain
|130
|1
|Joca Claudino
|123
|3
|Quixabá
|112
|two
|thigh
|109
|4
|Sand Pit
|76
|4
|Total
|443181
|9351