Coronavirus cases in Paraíba on October 11, 2021 | Paraíba

by

Paraíba has 443,181 confirmed cases of contamination by the new coronavirus, according to information from the State Department of Health (SES) released this Monday (11). The number of deaths confirmed by Covid-19 has risen to 9,351 in the state since the start of the pandemic. There are 40 new cases and five more deaths in the last update. All 223 municipalities in Paraíba recorded cases of the disease.

The five new deaths from the last update of the bulletin occurred in the last 24 hours. The victims are all women, aged between 27 and 82 years. Hypertension was the most common comorbidity.

The deaths took place in the municipalities of Campina Grande (1); Queimadas (2), Santa Inês (1) and Sumé (1).

  • See which states Covid-19 deaths are rising, stable or falling

The occupancy of ICU beds across the state is 23%. In the metropolitan region of João Pessoa, 24% of ICU beds for adults are occupied. In Campina Grande, the same sector has a 23% occupancy rate. In Sertão, 33% of the ICU beds are occupied.

The application of 4,558,369 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 was registered in the SI-PNI information system. To date, 2,906,161 people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 1,609,161 have completed the vaccination schedules. Of these, 1,546,293 took both doses of the vaccine and 62,868 used the single-dose immunizer. Paraíba has already distributed a total of 5,104,223 doses of vaccine to municipalities.

The full bulletin is available at SES-PB website or through the Covid-19 monitoring platform in Paraíba.

Coronavirus bulletin in Paraíba

  • 443,181 cases
  • 9,351 deaths
  • 223 cities with confirmed cases
  • 222 cities with registered deaths

Confirmed cases and deaths of Covid-19 in Paraíba

CityCasesDeaths
João Pessoa1065092919
Campo Grande456261143
Ducks14037266
Guarabira10095149
cashew trees10050160
hair9759202
Saint Rita9556334
Bayeux8517251
Sousa7445148
São Bento592970
dovecote591984
Hope555686
Mamanguape501983
Rocha’s catholic478860
Monteiro477069
Solana432051
burns430490
Alagoa Grande416472
thatch3812115
Itabaiana322484
Inga310144
Itaporanga308830
dry pond301849
count293144
Sumé278343
Rio Tinto270556
fire stones265456
Santa Luzia252328
Itapororoca251035
Alhandra247439
Mari244747
Bethlehem243045
big mouth233144
Pianco224932
Picuí223941
Caaporan217435
Princess Isabel215453
São José de Piranhas212644
alagoinha209325
Sand205234
mastic trees200616
Marsh do Cruz196424
Cuite182722
Choremas180041
New Alagoas178833
Araçagi174825
Santa Rosa bar172413
Pitimbu170222
banana trees158527
wells148724
Juripiranga146131
São João do Rio do Peixe143935
Remigio143127
Massaranduba135127
Paulista134511
cornerstone132630
Bay of Betrayal132512
Solitude128815
São Sebastião de Lagoa de Roça127022
Inside bucket124335
Lucena121919
Cross of the Holy Spirit116828
jacarau116631
Mogeiro116218
White water114114
Triumph111021
Teixeira106838
Casserengue105922
Juazeirinho105716
Macaw104629
Inner Lagoon104010
White Mountain103535
São José da Lagoa Tapada10338
Itatuba103121
deliverance10256
appeared101214
Mulungu101020
New Forest101016
Tavares100619
Juarez Tavora98612
I took care of97025
Gurinhine95817
Salgado de São Félix94313
Indian Waterfall93517
Taperoa92618
Saint Mamede92032
Marking89510
Conception89029
Horses Creek88917
Peacock8807
Fagundes87419
wild cattle86511
Good view86015
Uirauna85829
Seridó junk82912
Pirpirituba82817
Caiçara82814
Juru81315
Diamond79511
good luck76912
Brejo dos Santos7568
Ibiara7425
round saw73411
Jericho72315
little pestles71813
araruna71817
Barauna7169
Exile70612
Santana bar7017
São José do Sabugi7008
Sertãozinho6917
Alcantil6908
Barra de São Miguel6787
Mrs. Agnes66719
Saint Helen65013
sawmill64911
New Palm Tree6345
Brandão syrup61610
County61410
Cubati61015
São Vicente do Seridó5823
Saint Michael of Taipu57811
Mount Horeb5657
Serra da Root5645
Beautiful Santa Fe56314
loft5629
Umbuzeiro54714
São José dos Ramos5477
two roads54617
Manaira5446
Belém do Brejo do Cruz5446
Maturea54212
eagle5375
Upper corral5344
Nazarezinho53218
Mataraca51915
Caturite5089
Good success5084
Bacamarte Creek5020
Damião4944
São José de Espinharas4876
Santa Cecilia4844
Ballast4834
São Bentinho4806
Santana dos Garrotes46710
calabashes4664
Holy Cross4648
old corral4621
Camalau4617
Igaracy4587
Malta45812
tacima45610
New Olinda4449
ticker4416
São João do Cariri4404
White Rock4386
Assumption4235
Saint Andrew4183
Santana de Hose4185
water eye4139
Saint Joseph of Cayana39910
sand39712
Public place39210
Borborema39114
Marizópolis38113
olives3805
immaculate37411
Natuba3657
Old gold359two
carved stone3571
Pedro Régis3577
Silver3525
Saint Domingos342two
Friar Martin3417
Mounted3368
Catingueira33411
Cuite de Mamanguape32916
José de Moura Well3184
Bernardino Baptist3081
rheas2995
Quiet2953
Vieiropolis2945
Creek of the Well2876
Caraúbas2876
Matinhas2878
Congo28213
Jandaira cotton2781
Saint Teresa27313
wells2688
mother of water2668
St. John of the Tiger2646
São Sebastião do Umbuzeiro2635
stop261two
pestles2559
Dantas Well2504
Grass23810
Saint Joseph of Princess2331
Serra Grande2286
Sand of Baraunas2224
Gurjão2217
little cajazeirinhas2121
creek2115
San Francisco2004
São Domingos do Cariri1955
Good Jesus1943
mountain view1926
Mato Grosso1891
São José do Brejo do Cruz1851
snack food184two
Santo Antônio Stream1816
lagoon1803
support1784
tenorium163two
Ticket155two
Zabele1471
São José do Bonfim1396
São José dos Cordeiros1376
Santa Inês1348
floodplain1301
Joca Claudino1233
Quixabá112two
thigh1094
Sand Pit764
Total4431819351

Most watched videos of g1 Paraíba