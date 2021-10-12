Coronavirus transmission rate in Brazil is the lowest since measurement began, points out Imperial College | Coronavirus

The transmission rate of the coronavirus in Brazil reached, this week, the lowest index since April 2020, when it began to be measured: 0.60, according to Imperial College London. The data was updated on Monday (11).

In practice, this means that every 100 people infected transmit the virus to another 60. Due to the statistical error margin, this rate can be higher (up to 0.79) or lower (from 0.24). In these scenarios, every 100 people with the virus would infect another 79 or 24, respectively.

Symbolized by Rt, the “rate of contagion” is a number that translates the potential for spreading a disease: when it is greater than 1, each infected person transmits the disease to more than one person and the disease progresses. When it’s smaller, it backs off.

The number closest to the current rate had been measured in November last year, at 0.68. The date, however, coincides with the data blackout that delayed the update of cases and deaths by Covid-19 by the Ministry of Health. As the index also considers these data, this affects the estimates.

Another point is that Brazil does few tests. This may indicate a worsening in the ability to find cases of the disease (which influences the estimation of the transmission rate).

Advancing vaccination and maintaining measures

On the other hand, experts have already pointed out that the advance of vaccination also contributes to the decrease in the number of new cases. Today, 70% of the Brazilian population has already received the first dose of the vaccine, and about 47% have already taken both doses (or a single dose).

In September, Brazil saw the lowest number of deaths by Covid since November 2020.

Even so, it is still not possible to set aside other measures to combat the coronavirus – such as the use of masks, physical distance – especially avoiding crowds –, opting for open and well-ventilated spaces and hand hygiene.

In an interview with BBC News Brazil, the physician Ciro Ugarte, director of Sanitary Emergencies at the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the WHO’s arm for the Americas, warned that the drop in cases and deaths caused by Covid-19 cannot serve of pretext to relax with the measurements.

“When cases decrease, it is a sign that we are doing the right things. In other words, we have implemented public health measures, which have been proven to continue to work”, he highlights.