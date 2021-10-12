Coronavirus variants spread best in the air, studies say

Since the first coronavirus variants were discovered, the scientific community has been trying to explain why they appear to be more transmissible than the original strain. Now, two studies published in recent weeks suggest the virus is becoming more efficient at spreading through the air.

The researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the United States, responsible for the two surveys, showed that people infected with the Alpha variant, also known as British, exhale 43 times more virus in aerosols and that they travel much greater distances.

Scientists believe the results can also be extrapolated to the Delta variant, which is more transmissible than the other strains tracked with concern by the World Health Organization (WHO).

To The New York Times, Virginia Tech University virus specialist Lindsey Marr says the results point to an evolution of the coronavirus to become more efficient in airborne transmission.

See what are the most common symptoms of Covid-19:

Despite the information, those responsible for the research remember that there is no need to panic, and that the tools we already have are enough to prevent transmission. More efficient masks, such as PFF2/N95, for example, are able to stop aerosols.