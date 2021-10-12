Courtois detonates Uefa and FIFA, vents for players and fires: ‘They only think about money’

Goalkeeper made a strong statement after Belgium lost 2-1 to Italy in the decision of third place in the Nations League

Italy and Belgium they faced each other this Sunday (10) for the decision of the third place of the UEFA Nations League. And who did better were the Italians, who won 2-1.

After the defeat, goalkeeper Courtois blew away UEFA and FIFA due to the tight schedule and came out in defense of the players in an interview with Sky Sports.

“This game is extra money for UEFA, we have to be honest,” he began by stating.

“Look how many changes have been made to the elevens of both teams. If these teams were in the final it would have been others playing. This shows that we play a lot of games.”

“Uefa has created yet another competition, the Conference League. It’s more of the same. They may get annoyed when other teams want a Superleague, but for players it’s indifferent. They (Uefa) only think about the money“, said the Belgian, before turning his attention to FIFA.

“It’s bad not to talk about the players. And now they want to do a European and a World Cup every year. When will we rest? Never! We are not robots. There are more and more games and less rest for the players and nobody wants to know“.

Courtois in action for Belgium in the Nations League Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

“Next year we have the World Cup in November and we will finish the season in June again. There will be injuries. Three weeks of vacation is not enough for players who are 12 months in competition at the highest level. If we stay silent, it will always be the same“, finished the outburst.