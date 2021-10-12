Covid-19 deaths average is 440, shows press consortium

SAO PAULO – Brazil recorded this Monday 219 deaths by Covid-19, bringing to 601,266 the total number of lives lost to the new coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. The moving average was 440 deaths, a drop of -23% compared to the calculation of two weeks ago, which indicates a downward trend.

The data are from the consortium formed by O GLOBO, Extra, G1, Folha de S.Paulo, UOL and O Estado de S. Paulo and gathers information from the state health departments published daily until 8 pm.

7,211 new cases of Covid-19 were also registered throughout the national territory, totaling 21,581,094 people who have already been infected with the virus. The moving average was 14,896 positive diagnoses, a drop of -22% compared to the index two weeks ago, which shows a trend towards stability.

The “7-day moving average” averages the number for the day and the previous six. It is compared with a two-week average to indicate whether there is an upward, stable or downward trend in cases or deaths. The calculation is a statistical resource to be able to see the trend of the data, muffling the noise” caused by weekends, when the notification of deaths is reduced due to a shortage of employees on duty.

The Sivep, the federal system where Covid-19 cases and deaths are reported, the E-SUS, and state systems have undergone changes in recent weeks, causing changes in the average number of deaths and cases.

Vaccination

Twenty-six Brazilian federative units updated their data on vaccination against Covid-19 this Monday. Across the country, 149,684,859 people were partially immunized with the first dose of one of the vaccines, equivalent to 70.17% of the Brazilian population. Already 99,657,382 people are fully immunized (with two doses or with the single dose vaccine), that is, 46.72% of the national population.

In the last 24 hours, 843,195 vaccines were applied in Brazil, being 315,979 of the first dose, 465,823 of the second dose, 2006 of a single dose and 59,387 booster doses.