Covid’s CPI report points out corruption, fraud in bids and embezzlement in contracts at federal hospitals in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

The final report of Covid’s CPI in the Senate, to be presented and voted on later this month, should point out problems in the contracts of 37 companies that provided services to six hospitals and three federal institutes in Rio de Janeiro. According to the document, there are evidence of corruption, fraud to bids and embezzlement in the agreements made by the Federal Government.

The Senate investigation also found evidence of collusion between companies competing to share contracts for the provision of services in federal units in Rio.

The report highlights the possible signing of contracts with bidding waiver and subsequent increase in the value of contracts by amendment, some including services not “contained in the object of the contract”.

According to the senators, the schemes described by the Federal Public Ministry on the actions of the Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro during the pandemic have been installed in the Federal Government.

“Those responsible for the superintendence of the Ministry of Health in Rio de Janeiro endorsed several service provision contracts that were made by waiver of bidding. In some cases, the bids that were made, the real winners were disqualified to benefit other companies. This is one of the things that draws a lot of attention”, commented senator Humberto Costa (PT/PE).

The report will be sent to the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) and also to the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) to deepen the investigations. The senators also suggest that the president of the Senate create a special commission to discuss the creation of federal legislation on social organizations.

Evidence of irregularities in hiring at the Federal Hospital of Bonsucesso, INTO and the Superintendence of the Ministry of Health in Rio were found.

The senators reached this conclusion after discovering the existence of many contracts with no need to bid. The frequent changes in terms and values ​​of contracts also drew the attention of parliamentarians.

Covid’s CPI report also mentions the connection between businessman Mario Peixoto and Atrio Service Tecnologia e Serviços LTDA.

A document from the COAF’s financial intelligence sector pointed to evidence of money laundering by the company that had contracts with the Federal Hospital of Bonsucesso.

One of the agreements with the Federal Government had the initial value of BRL 16.8 million and was raised to R$ 20.4 million through additives. In another contract, for BRL 834 thousand, there was bidding waiver.

For the senators, Atrio may have been benefited by the then director of programs at the Ministry of Health, Marcelo Lamberti.

Another excerpt from Covid’s CPI report indicates that lawmakers influence the choice of managers of federal health units in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

The senators recalled the case of the former director of the Hospital de Bonsucesso, who held a party budgeted in BRL 156 thousand to celebrate the unit’s anniversary while there was overcrowding and lack of doctors.

CPI also identified test purchases for Covid made. no bidding and with values ​​that exceeded BRL 6.6 million.

Another case reported by the senators recalls the former superintendent of the Ministry of Health, George da Silva Divério. He is said to be responsible for two hires at the cost of BRL 28.8 million. The purchase was authorized in two days and made without bidding.

The report also points to a contract for BRL 9 million with the company Led Soluções em Engenharia for the renovation of a shed. Ledd was created after the partners became involved in an armed forces hiring scandal.

“There must be some coordinated action that involves the Federal Government, MPF, TCU, which also involves states and municipalities, so that we can effectively dismantle these real gangs that are still in hospitals and threatening people who dare to denounce,” said Humberto Costa.

