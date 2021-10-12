CPI gives up calling Queiroga and instead wants to hear study coordinator against the use of the ‘Covid kit’ | Covid’s CPI

The majority group of Covid’s CPI decided on Tuesday (12) to change the schedule for the last days of the commission’s work. Senators announced their withdrawal from hearing the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, who would be the last deponent to speak to the commission. The minister’s audience was scheduled for next Monday (18).

Instead, the CPI intends to summon the physician Carlos Carvalho, responsible for coordinating a study with an opinion against the use of the so-called “Covid kit” remedies to combat the coronavirus. The drugs, advertised by President Jair Bolsonaro throughout the pandemic, are proven to be ineffective for the disease.

Carvalho’s hearing has not yet been approved. The committee must hold an extraordinary session next Friday (15) to vote on the request to summon the doctor.

The president of the CPI, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), defends that the commission listens to Carlos Carvalho

Senators also decided to hold a hearing next Monday (18) with entities that represent family members of Covid victims. This will be the last act of the committee before the presentation and voting of the final opinion.

With the change, the CPI schedule becomes:

Dr. Carlos Carvalho

Relatives of victims

The decision to listen to Carlos Carvalho was taken after the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies (Conitec) last week removed from the agenda the analysis of the study that advises against the use of the so-called “Kit Covid”, also composed of medicines such as ivermectin and azithromycin, all ineffective.

Conitec, an advisory body of the Ministry of Health, has among its attributions the incorporation and exclusion of new drugs in protocols of the Unified Health System (SUS).

Senators who are part of the CPI saw the postponement as a maneuver determined by President Jair Bolsonaro. The commission’s intention, as Ana Flor’s blog showed, is not to close the work without a scientific position that advises against the use of medication by the SUS.

Regarding the removal of the study from the Conitec agenda, the Ministry of Health informed that the request would have been made by the authors of the analysis, given the emergence of new information about other drugs that would be defended.

The reason for the withdrawal, according to the ministry, is to update the study before it is analyzed by Conitec.

The Conitec study, called Brazilian Guidelines for Outpatient Drug Treatment of Patients with Covid-19, has 126 pages and considered data from different national and international bodies, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the Pan American Health Organization ( Opas) and the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB). Australian and German guidelines are also considered.

The opinion says there is “uncertainty” about the benefit of drugs such as ivermectin and nitazoxanide, “not currently being indicated in Covid-19’s outpatient treatment.”

In turn, the report says, “azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine have shown no clinical benefit and therefore should not be used in the outpatient treatment of patients suspected or diagnosed with Covid.”

The document also suggests not using anticoagulants in patients suspected or diagnosed with Covid, considering that “there is no demonstrated benefit with the use of anticoagulants in patients with Covid.

“In addition, anticoagulation is associated with an increased risk of bleeding events. This can be even more challenging in the outpatient context, in which a closer monitoring is sometimes not feasible to minimize anticoagulation risks”, states the opinion.