Credit Suisse cuts target price by 37% but sees action near 2016 levels; it is worth it?

O Credit Suisse dropped the target price of B3 (B3SA3) at 37%, from BRL 22 to BRL 16 by 2022, a potential increase of 28%, shows a report sent to clients and obtained by Money Times.

According to the bank, the reduction reflects the highest risk rate in Brazil (high of 130 basis points) and the drop in profit expectations, mainly in variable income.

Credit also reduced B3’s ADTV (Average Daily Trading Volume, in Portuguese) forecast for 2022 from R$41.3 billion to R$34.6 billion.

In the case of net income, analysts Marcelo Telles and Daniel Vaz cut expectations for next year by 10%, to R$5.45 billion, in line with the consensus.

Cheap action?

Despite a more uncertain macro and political perspective, Credit Suisse maintained the outperform recommendation, which is equivalent to an above-market performance for the owner of the Brazilian stock exchange.

Analysts argue that B3 shares trade at an over-earnings (P/E) price of 13.9x, below its 10-year average of 18x P/E for 2022. “Discount for global pairs has increased even further, with the relative P/E now at 0.44, against 0.81 historically”, they argue.

In addition, they calculate at 9x the price-to-profit of B3 in 2021, close to the 2016 level of 8.5x.

“We believe that the biggest risk in the short to medium term for B3 is an additional drop in the Ibovespa index on the increase in political and macro uncertainty, affecting the volumes of cash shares”, he points out.

The cheap action was also highlighted by BB Investments in coverage start report.

“We understand that B3 presents an interesting case of potential growth, without suffering ample competition in the short term, with significant earnings payment”, commented analyst Henrique Tomaz.

B3 is known for being a good payer of dividends. In the last two years, the distribution of dividends to shareholders exceeded the accounting net income, indicating a dividend payout of approximately 130%.

September data

Last Friday, B3 released its September numbers, with a cash ADTV of R$34.7 billion.

The number of retail investors increased to 3.34 million, up 47,000 month-on-month.

According to Now Investments, in a quick comment sent to customers, third quarter operating data was quite strong and points to a solid quarter ahead.

“However, the numbers were largely driven by higher market volatility, which could be negative in the medium and long term if we observe a prolonged decline in average market capitalization,” he adds.