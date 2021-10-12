Credit Suisse reduces price with macro and lower Ibovespa

Business

In a recent report, Credit Suisse lowered its expectations with the B3 (B3SA3), cutting the target price of the company’s shares from BRL 22 to BRL 16. The risk scenario, a drop in the volume of shares and the devaluation of the Ibovespa to the level of 110 thousand points weighed in the conclusion of the analysis.

“We continue to maintain an expected 150% turnaround speed as we believe there has been a structural shift upward from pre-pandemic levels, reinforced by recent B3 operational data and stock exchanges around the world”, emphasizes Credit Suisse about the B3 shares.

Analysts still see the possibility of a return at current levels, but stress the political uncertainty and the relatively unfavorable macro environment, which could lead to declines and volatility.

The shares are still traded in multiples below the historical average, according to the Credit Suisse – what should give room for a upside in relation to the current price.

“We believe the biggest short to medium term risk for B3 is a further decline in the Bovespa index in the political rise and macro uncertainty, affecting stock volumes – following the significant market correction, at 9x price for profit. Note that the Brazilian stock market is now trading closer to its 2016 low″, analysts add.

B3 is up 24% in September volume

The company released on Friday (8) its operating highlights. According to the company of stock Exchange, an average daily financial volume of R$34.705 billion was registered in September, representing an increase of 24% in the annual comparison. In August the growth was 2%.

According to the exchange, the largest volumes came from the market at the sight of shares, with R$ 33.493 billion in the daily average, an annual increase of 22.9%, and a monthly increase of 1.5%.

The number of investors active grown up 3.34 million, 29.6% more than September 2020. Compared to August, there was growth of 1.4%. The number of listed companies went from 401 to 455 in 12 months. The market value of companies grew 24.5% on the same basis of comparison, but retreated 5.8% in one month, to BRL 5.183 trillion.

in the market of derivatives and futures, the volume of contracts grew 24.6% year-on-year and 16.1% monthly, to 5.398 million. Still in the futures market, the average revenue per contract dropped by 19.7% compared to September 2020, to R$ 1,711. In relation to August, the fall was 14.55% in the indicator.

CRGI now holds 10% of B3SA3 shares

Also on Friday (8), B3 reported that Capital Research Global Investors (CRGI) now holds 616,611,036 ordinary actions of the company, which corresponds to 10.06% of the shares issued by B3.

“CRGI increased the participation it manages in ON shares of B3, starting to manage a total of 616,611,036 shares of the company, which represent 10.06% of this type of share” explains the statement.