Credits from the Paulista Invoice not used in 12 months will be canceled

From next Sunday (17), the credits of the Nota Fiscal Paulista that were not used within 12 months after the date they were made available by the Secretariat of Finance and Planning of the State of São Paulo will be canceled.

In a note sent to CNN Brasil Business, the folder emphasizes that the credits are available to participants for one year from the release and can be used at any time within that period. That is why, those who had credit released until October last year have until the 17th to redeem it. The minimum transfer fee is R$0.99.

The change in deadlines was determined by state law 17,293, sanctioned in October last year by Governor João Doria (PSDB). Previously, credits were canceled within five years of release.

Redemption can be done through the program’s website or the official application of Nota Fiscal Paulista and log in with CPF/CNPJ and registered password. It is possible to request the transfer of available amounts to a checking account or savings account, as long as it is in the name of the same CPF holder. In both options, the amounts will be credited to the indicated account within 20 days.

VAT

The credits from the Nota Fiscal Paulista can also be used to deduct the Tax on the Ownership of Motor Vehicles (IPVA) for the following year.

The secretariat also informs that the month of October is the only period of the year in which consumers can use the credits to deduct IPVA. Whoever intends to redeem the amounts for this purpose must do so by the 31st.

Also according to the Ministry, in October 2020, 20,846 citizens requested the reduction of the IPVA, totaling about BRL 1.4 million.

To use the credits in this way, the vehicle must be in the name of the holder of the same CPF.