Crespo opens the game on Orejuela after improvisations with Igor Gomes on the side

Strengthening São Paulo this season, Orejuela has not played a match for Tricolor since August 7th. According to coach Hernán Crespo, the player had no match conditions and should be available for the match against Ceará

O São Paulo drew 0-0 with Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal, in a game valid for the 25th round of the Brazilian championship. Tricolor’s right-back was again Igor Gomes, who had already acted improvised in the position against saints.

After the match, Hernán Crespo was asked about Orejuela, who was left out of the related list. The coach expects to count on the Colombian for the match against the Ceará, which takes place this Thursday, at 7 pm, in Morumbi.

“(Not listed) Because it wasn’t available. I was starting to train, trained for two or three days. I think and hope that I can relate it to Thursday”, said the coach.

Orejuela has not played a match for Tricolor since August 7, when he entered the final minutes of the victory over the Athletic Paranaense. According to the club, the full-back has spent the last few weeks improving his physical condition after suffering a strain on his left thigh.

Igor Vinícius, who is not yet released to act after suffering a trauma to his left eye in the game against Atlético-GO, and Galeano, who is recovering from trauma to his right ankle, are the other options for the right side that were not available.

With the tie this second, São Paulo reached 30 points, in 13th place in the Brazilian Championship. The Tricolor has four points more than the Bahia, first team inside the relegation zone.