Criminals charge R$ 500 in bitcoins to forge ‘vaccination passport’ in Rio

RIO — With the increase in the number of cities in the state of Rio de Janeiro, the “vaccine passport” has been implemented, criminals are taking the opportunity to sell for up to R$ 500 counterfeits of proof of immunization to those who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19. To make it difficult to identify who is behind the scheme, sales are made by bitcoin only and payment must be made in advance. If the person so requests, it is possible to close the purchase with other cryptocurrencies, but only this method of payment is available: “if you need instruction, I’ll teach you, it’s as simple as shopping online”, says an excerpt from the ad.

The message circulates in groups of anti-vaccine applications in Rio and the seller is even indicated by those who say they have already gotten their fake: “I already have mine, everything is fine”, says one buyer. The search for those who make counterfeits is a recurrent theme among other disinformation messages about vaccines. In the ad text, the seller explains that the document is “sensitive” and the price even started cheaper at R$200, but it went up due to high demand. He also points out that the value can still increase in the future.

Articulation:Actions that try to overturn the ‘vaccine passport’ copy model released by federal deputy of Rio

The promise is that the fake document will be a PDF file imitating the document issued by the Federal Government’s ConectSUS application. It contains all the personal information, sent by the buyer to criminals, and the two doses of the vaccine. As it is not possible to circumvent the authentication codes generated by the Ministry of Health on the platform, the seller advises that it is only possible to use the false document in places where the QR Code or codes are not checked.

Since September, Rio has had a law that instituted a fine of R$1,000 as an administrative sanction for those who try to defraud proof of vaccination against Covid-19. If the person is a public servant, the fine rises to R$ 1.5 thousand. The punishment is also valid for those who run away from the clinic with proof, without having the vaccine applied. The cases will also be reported to the police authorities so that those involved can be investigated for the crime of falsifying a public document. The offender who does not pay the fine will have his name inscribed in the municipality’s outstanding debt.

Vaccination: Paes celebrates the release of the ‘vaccine passport’ and speaks of ‘summer with full hotels’: ‘Let’s be able to agglomerate’

After a fight in court, a decision by the Supreme Court (STF) determined the return of the “vaccination passport”. Since the beginning of October, everyone aged 40 or over needs to be vaccinated with two doses, or a single dose, against Covid-19 to access some public places such as cinemas, theaters and gyms. Adults 39 years of age or younger need to have the first dose of the vaccine.

Proof of vaccination is also requested for residents of other cities and tourists. To get into tourist spots like Christ the Redeemer or Sugarloaf Mountain, it is necessary to show that you have already received one or two doses, depending on your age. Data from the city of Rio show that just among city dwellers, nearly 290,000 people are late with their second dose or have not yet been immunized against the coronavirus, and therefore cannot attend places that require a vaccine passport.

The delay in vaccination against Covid-19 in Rio

80 or more – 9,622 with first dose only and 8,941 unvaccinated

75 to 79 years – 13,725 with first dose only

70 to 74 years old – 4,960 with only first doses and 8,732 not vaccinated

60 to 64 years old – 31,937 only with first dose

50 to 59 years old – 59,942 with first doses only

40 to 49 years old – 121,558 with first dose only

30 to 39 years old – 25,547 unvaccinated

20 to 29 years old – 1,219 unvaccinated

18 and 19 years old – 3,450 unvaccinated

This Sunday, GLOBO showed the underworld of Telegram groups, a messaging service that competes with WhatsApp and is experiencing a boom in popularity in Brazil. The report delved for three days into the app’s underworld of secret links, but it took only a few hours to access content such as child pornography, videos of torture and executions, apology for Nazism, illegal trade and a disinformation network about vaccines.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Graduates celebrate at the Monument to Estácio de Sá, at Aterro do Flamengo. Six months after the start of vaccination in Rio, cariocas are slowly returning to enjoy the city’s attractions Photo: Gabriel de Paiva / Agência O Globo Life towards normal: outdoor capoeira circle at Nelson Mandela Square, in Botafogo. According to a study, immunization saved the lives of almost 6,000 elderly people Photo: Guito Moreto / Agência O Globo Friday! Samba from Rua do Ouvidor. Shops are again seeing a full house as immunization advances in the capital Photo: Guito Moreto / Agência O Globo Back to routine. Already vaccinated, the elderly of Retiro dos Artistas gather to play and sing in the evenings Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo Aterro do Flamengo Park has been receiving a large number of visitors on weekends for social gatherings and team sports. Photo: Gabriel de Paiva / Agência O Globo Aterro do Flamengo, one of Rio’s postcards. In a short walk you can hear the sound of the basketball bouncing and the goal being celebrated in one of the open courts in the region Photo: Gabriel de Paiva / Agência O Globo Aterro do Flamengo Park. Families once again occupy the space Photo: Gabriel de Paiva / Agência O Globo Samba do Trabalhador, at the club Renascença, Andaraí, was also taken up again Photo: Roberto Moreyra / Agência O Globo Musicians sing to an audience at Samba do Trabalhador, in Andaraí Photo: Roberto Moreyra / Agência O Globo Samba da Trabalhador has changed the way it welcomes the public: one-third of the venue’s capacity Photo: Roberto Moreyra / Agência O Globo

Check the dates of proof:

September 15: First dose for all ages 18 and over and second dose for 60 and over

September 16: Second dose from 50 to 59 years old

October 1: Second dose from 40 to 49 years old

November 1: Second dose for 30 to 39 years

November 15: Second dose for all 18+

‘Judicial Lottery’

Also in the anti-vaccine groups messaging apps, users come together to fight in court for the end of the vaccine passport by copying Habeas Corpus models, among them one released by federal deputy Chris Tonietto (PSL-Rio). In recent weeks, the Court of Justice of Rio has received dozens of requests for HC against the decree of the city hall of Rio and other cities in Rio de Janeiro. One of these actions was accepted by Judge Paulo Rangel who granted the Habeas Corpus to suspend the vaccination passport. The decision, however, was suspended by the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Luiz Fux, the following day.

Are you going to travel? Learn how to get the Covid-19 vaccination certificate

Last week, the 7th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro unanimously denied another Habeas Corpus, which also used one of the models propagated in groups. The rapporteur of the case, Judge Joaquim Domingos de Almeida Neto, criticized the “judicial lottery” in his vote:

“Consulting the aforementioned process, I verify that the two mandatory actions are identical, with only the patient’s name and signature being changed at the end. The propagation of similar actions is evident, perhaps transmitted on social networks, to challenge the public policy to fight the pandemic (…) Reckless to maintain a process like this, serving only to stimulate demand and the judicial lottery, if the cause has already been put. is analyzed in the Supreme Court”, affirmed the judge in the decision.