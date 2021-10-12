Cristo S/A: at 90 years of age, the monument becomes the name of cachaça and jewelry, opens an investment fund and thinks about creating cryptocurrency

RIO – The Christ the Redeemer that is heading towards its hundred years is sustainable, technological, focused on the social agenda and… vaccinated. The kickoff of the Covid-19 immunization was there in January, elevating the statue to the role of messenger of hope during the pandemic. To give you an idea, since the city stopped to prevent the spread of the virus, 500 tons of food were donated. After emergency initiatives to minimize the crisis among the poorest, the Cristo Redentor Sanctuary now wants to turn to work to generate employment and income within its social works.

The thinking is totally in line with that of Pope Francis, who advocates “a socially just, economically viable, environmentally sustainable and ethically responsible economy”. On this 12th, a message from the pope (known as an indulgence) will be released celebrating the date. The text will be displayed in the chapel of Christ.





— Now it’s Christ’s turn to come down the mountain to do good — preaches Father Omar Raposo, rector of the Cristo Redentor Sanctuary. — The pandemic forced us to admit the assistance practice. The emergency was food. Now, let’s migrate to entrepreneurship, invest in training, employment and income. Thus, we close a cycle, and there will be no shortage of partners.

To help with social works, the Cristo Redentor Investment Fund was launched, registered with the Real Estate Securities Commission (CVM), which already has around R$ 30 million and 26 shareholders. Of the administration fee of managers and administrators, 80% will be allocated to the social works of the Sanctuary.





“I also want to make the Christ’s cryptocurrency.” God inspires – says Father Omar, a machine of ideas, looking to the future. — We anticipate the 2030 Agenda. Our guiding axis is sustainability, and Christ the Redeemer will play this role.

The 2030 Agenda, theme of the 90th anniversary of the monument, is an action plan signed by UN member states in 2015 and has 17 Sustainable Development Goals, including the eradication of poverty, gender equality and consumption and responsible production. All these goals, which must be achieved by the year 2030, are inscribed in large letters at the HQ of the Cristo Redentor Sanctuary, located in the Botanical Gardens.

The irony is that, at the top of the world’s largest urban forest, Christ faces “a neighbours’ fight,” as Father Omar puts it. And the battle with ICMBio already goes beyond the courts, where the command of commerce at the foot of the statue is at stake. On September 11 of this year, the rector of the Sanctuary was stopped by employees of the federal autarchy on his way to the celebration of a baptism.

— The State is secular, but it can make money on the Christ — points out the priest, noting that the Church does not charge tickets for tourists and faithful to visit Christ the Redeemer. “I want the union.” ICMBio has the money and state obligations. But it doesn’t integrate with us. We from the sanctuary could now be helping the forest, contributing to the recovery of the Rio Carioca. It is not Christ who needs tourism. But tourism in the city that needs the Christ. Does the visitor come to Parque da Tijuca to see the monument or Parque da Tijuca? asks the priest.

In a statement, the Ministry of the Environment informed that, at the request of President Jair Bolsonaro, Minister Joaquim Leite will formalize in the next few days an agreement for coexistence with the Archdiocese of Rio de Janeiro. The objective would be to solve ”a problem that has been dragging on for almost a century: the right to use and access Christ the Redeemer, built within the Tijuca National Park – ICMBio’s federal conservation unit”, says the note. ”The measure, which will be for an indefinite period, will give more freedom and legal security to Catholics who access the Sanctuary,’ says another excerpt.

counterintelligence service

Also aware of the needs of today’s world, Father Omar comes on another front taking measures based on new technologies to make Christ the Redeemer, including its management, even more protected. The compliance tool is used today in the administration of resources, and the monument has just gained a sector called organic security, which has, among other functions, preventing cyber attacks on the lighting system. In practice, this area functions as an intelligence and counterintelligence service.

And the projects for Christ 3.0 don’t stop there. As soon as the 90th anniversary festivities are over, the Sanctuary team will be looking to renovate the chapel with mosaics commissioned from the team of artists working at the Vatican Museum. The idea so far is that images of saints are printed in the small chapel of Nossa Senhora Aparecida. The first three chosen are: José de Anchieta, Santa Terezinha do Menino Jesus and Pope John Paul II. The only pope to visit Christ, João Paulo was canonized in 2014. The fourth image must not be of a saint, but of Princess Isabel, referring to the history of the monument.

The construction of the Museu do Cristo – on the upper floors of the Visitors’ Center (second and third floors) that works in the former Hotel Paineiras – and the Via Sacra on the trails of Floresta da Tijuca are also on the list for the centenary. Again, these projects will depend on agreements with the Union. To make up the museum’s collection, the Archdocese of Rio is asking the faithful to send documents and photos.

There are strategies in progress to make the Christ, which has the title of one of the seven wonders of the modern world, even more known worldwide: the internationalization policy of the Sanctuary already occurs through agreements and twinnings with Christs throughout Brazil and throughout world.