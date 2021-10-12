Cruzeiro has a G-4 score on the return of Serie B, but needs a perfect campaign to access | cruise

The campaign made by Cruzeiro in Serie B in the return of the competition would put the team in the direct fight for access. With 17 points conquered in the second phase of the Brazilian Nationals, Raposa is in 6th place in the table with the same score as CSA and Avaí, fourth and fifth place respectively. Fox has one less victory. It’s a 56.67% use.

In the first round, Cruzeiro’s score was 21 points added to the 57 disputed. A performance of only 36.84%, which left Fox in 14th place. And it is this bad campaign that sinks the club into the real Serie B table.

The reality is that Cruzeiro has 38 points, and is in 12th place. The distance to Goiás, the last place in the G-4, is ten points. This Tuesday, Cruzeiro faces the vice-leader Botafogo, at Independência, with the objective of reducing the distance to the G-4.

1 of 2 Coritiba x Cruzeiro — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Coritiba x Cruzeiro — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

In the last round, the team from Luxemburgo surprised and beat the leader Coritiba, at Couto Pereira, by 3-0. The victory with authority gave morale to the team that needs a perfect campaign in this final stretch of Serie B to think about access.

With nine rounds to go in Serie B, including tonight’s match against the Rio de Janeiro team, there are still 27 points up for grabs. To dream of such access, Fox needs to win every game. Mathematician Tristao Garcia makes an assessment of this final stretch.