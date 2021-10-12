Cruzeiro is sentenced in the Labor Court to pay R$ 8 million to Edilson – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Edilson defended the Cruise between 2018 and 2019

Cruzeiro was sentenced in the first instance in the Labor Court to pay R$ 8 million to right-back Edilson. The decision was taken on Monday, but the heavenly club may appeal.

Edilson brought Cruzeiro in court in June this year, charging R$ 9,275,602.39 for amounts not paid in the termination agreement, signed in the middle of last year. The information of the condemnation of the celestial club was initially released by the GE and confirmed by Itatiaia Radio.

Edilson had a contract with Cruzeiro until the end of 2020. In June last year, the side says he was contacted by the club for the early termination of the bond, with “payment of severance pay, among other contractual installments in arrears”. The value involved “all debts” that the player had with Cruzeiro. It included, for example, back wages from September 2019 to December, in addition to the 13th salary for that year.

Values ​​for severance pay and FGTS payments are also mentioned. Adding the debts, the value would reach approximately R$ 5 million, which, according to the agreement, would be paid in installments. Cruzeiro, however, would have paid only the first installment of R$ 143,839.19, referring to the FGTS.

After leaving Cruzeiro, Edilson moved to Goiás. Afterwards, the full-back changed Esmeraldino to defend Avaí.