Cuca asks for mental strength and Atlético’s focus in the final stretch of the Brasileirão

Atlético-MG leads the Brazilian Championship in isolation and is 11 points away from vice-leader Flamengo — who has two games in hand. And even with this very positive scenario in favor, the movement behind the scenes of the club is to strengthen the mental side, the psychological side of everyone involved in the football department.

With 13 rounds to go until the end of the Brasileirão, coach Cuca asks for focus and emotional control from everyone, for Galo to achieve the title so dreamed of at the end of the dispute.

“At this point in the championship, the games are getting harder, harder, it gets heavier, anxiety hits everyone. It hits the coaching staff, the fans, the players, we want to win ahead of time and we have to be patient, know that you will only win playing game by game,” said the coach alvinegro.

The fact that Atlético-MG has the biggest fast with regard to the Brazilian title among the big clubs in Brazil — it hasn’t won the dispute for 50 years — and this year it has a good chance of getting out of the fifty-year line, stirs up the anxiety the group of athletes, the coaching staff and fans.

“You can’t hide the anxiety, it’s obvious that we’re very anxious. There’s a lot of talk about the title in here [do CT atleticano], all over the city (…) But we need to work, game by game, to achieve results little by little and not miss out on everything we’ve been doing since the beginning of the year. We are having regularity and we need to control this anxiety in the final stretch,” says right-back Guga.

To UOL Sport, Guga spoke about the pressure, mainly on the youngsters, as a Brazilian title would take Galo out of a long wait.

“I think the pressure is for everyone, mainly because we represent a giant club like Atlético. We know the responsibility and the pressure that exists for a long time without winning the Brazilian Nationals, but we try not to let it affect us and work calmly so that the results come . God willing, with a lot of work, we’ll go in search of this cup,” said Guga in an interview with UOL.

Last year Atlético-MG also dreamed of the Brazilian title, but the possibility hit the bar, as Jorge Sampaoli’s team skated in important moments and wasted precious points in the fight for the cup.

“I don’t think this is a problem for other coaches, but Cuca’s merit. In addition to being a great coach, a guy who understands football a lot, he has a strong identification with Atlético and I think this relationship helps a lot. God willing, we will be able to make history together here,” commented Guga, citing previous campaigns that failed in comparison with Galo’s current performance.