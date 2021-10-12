Cuiabá contradicts CBF protocol and allocates sector of Arena Pantanal to fans of São Paulo | cuiabá

Cuiabá contravened the CBF protocol on the return of the public to the stadiums during the Brasileirão games and made available a sector in the Arena Pantanal for the visiting fans in the clash against São Paulo, this Monday, for the 25th round of Serie A.

Lower North Sector of Arena Pantanal on the left, sector destined for São Paulo fans

In item 2 of the “Protocol of recommendations for the public to return to stadiums in CBF competitions”, it states that “only the presence of the home club’s fans will be allowed, in order to avoid displacement of fans from other locations”.

As a way to “dribble” this recommendation, the board of Cuiabá announced that the entry of fans wearing the shirt of the visiting team would be banned – specifically in this case, from São Paulo. However, the measure was not fully respected, as there are São Paulo at the Arena Pantanal dressed in the team’s uniform.

Fan São Paulo Arena Pantanal

Some fans of the São Paulo team saw as an alternative the use of uniforms from Chacarita Junior, from Argentina, which also carries a combination of red, black and white.

São Paulo fans at Arena Pantanal wearing the shirt of Chacarita Juniors, from Argentina