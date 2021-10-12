CVC restores part of the system’s accounting functions

TheDigitalWay/Pixabay

CVC Corp today announced that it has made further progress in re-establishing its system. The company, which suffered a cyber attack on October 2, claims to be partially restoring accounting features, accounts payable and ERP (enterprise resource planning).

No data leaks have been recorded, CVC Corp assures, just as no effort is being made in the quest to fully restore the system.

Read the release in full:

CVC Brasil Operatora e Agência de Viagens SA (“Company” or “CVC Corp”), informs shareholders and the market in general, continuing the information already disclosed through the Notices to the Market of October 4 and 7, 2021 and of the Material Fact of October 8, 2021, that the Company made progress in the reestablishment of the affected systems due to the ransomware attack suffered in its technology environment, on October 2, 2021, partially restoring the functionality of those related to accounting, accounts to pay and ERP (enterprise resource planning).

The Company continues to strive, together with its specialized advisors, to fully restore its technology environment, as well as to mitigate the effects of the incident on its customers and partners.

The Company clarifies that, to date, no data leakage has been identified by the Company, its subsidiaries, its customers and/or its partners, including any personal data.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed about this matter.