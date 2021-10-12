day has Victor poking Lary and James’ crazy dream

The day on “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) had needlings, complaints, pedestrians playing and talking about all sorts of subjects. In the kitchen, Victor Pecoraro nudged Lary Bottino. Tati Quebra Barraco was also not happy with the presence of the influencer in the kitchen, and criticized her colleague.

Rico Melquiades, who is gay, told me if he had ever had sex with another woman. Tiago, in turn, revealed that he had a strange dream that involved: a pawn’s wife, a famous movie doll and the director of the program. Hi?

Check out what happened today in “The Farm 13”:

Tati is dissatisfied with her tasks

Tati Quebra Barraco and Solange Gomes didn’t like the division of the house’s tasks. Outside the headquarters this morning, the pair agreed that everyone should do a little in the kitchen.

The funkeira complained that Lary Bottino left the place dirty after preparing dinner and said that only Mileide and Sthefane take care of the kitchen.

It’s very easy to set the table, make a salad, but Mileide and the girl do the trick. [Sthe]. And when I am, I do it alone. Had to take turns, everyone to do. It can’t catch the attention of one, it has to be all.

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Solange Gomes criticize pedestrians Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Rico warned Dayane and Aline

Rico Melquiades called the attention of Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello to the next farm. According to conversations the farmer had with Erasmus, the two could be in the house’s sights.

Yours is on the straight line. I think Day will. I was talking to Erasmus. […] Then he said ‘everyone goes to Day and Aline will stay for the remaining one’.

Victor needled Lary in the kitchen

Victor Pecoraro didn’t like Lary Bottino’s nudge and hit him back while preparing lunch. In the kitchen, alongside Mileide Mihaile, the influencer stated that Safadão’s ex-wife was not liking the actor’s hunches in preparing the food. Victor retaliated by his colleague’s speech.

Not her [Mileide] is already used to it. We have a relationship, you arrived yesterday. Calm down!

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro pins Lary Bottino in the kitchen Image: Playback/PlayPlus

What is this dream, James?

Tiago Piquilo shared the dreams he had that night with the pedestrians. According to the countryman, the director of the rural reality show, the Annabelle doll and even Victor Pecoraro’s wife accompanied him during the night.

“You [Victor] I was too [no meu sonho] with your wife. It was kind of weird. You were lying down and she was playing with him [Carelli]. And she was in costume. She was a brunette with black hair. They were talking a lot and you were lying down. She didn’t go to bed with you. She was dressed in something, like carnival,” said the pawn.

sex talk

While waiting for a dynamic in the headquarters room, the pedestrians talked about sex. Rico, who is openly gay, said he was never curious about having sex with women and added that he wants distance from vaginas.

See, I’ve seen several ‘parakeets’. But I want it far away from me.

The Farm 2021: Rico Responds About Sex With Women Image: Playback/Playplus

Dayane and Rico criticized their colleagues

Dayane Mello and Rico Melquiades criticized the posture of some pawns. The pair were speculating about the formation of this week’s farm in the kitchen, when Dayane told the comedian that it looked like they were in day care.

They keep teasing you, all the time teasing, teasing… It seems like it’s in a day care center, man! The guys are all 30 years old and are just teasing! Worse than a 15 and 12 year old child!

Farm 2021: Dayane Mello calls children pawns Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Yuck!

Tiago Piquilo, Victor Pecoraro and Lary Bottino talked about beings that disgust him this afternoon. Tiago and Victor revealed that they cannot kill cockroaches, but for different reasons. The actor said he was disgusted, but Tiago said he was sorry.

In addition, the countryman said that he thinks rats are “the cutest thing in the world”.