Debt from poor countries rises and hits record US$ 860 billion in 2020

The efforts to deal with the pandemic generated, in 2020, a record of indebtedness of low-income countries, including Brazil. According to data from the World Bank, this debt is US$ 860 billion, an increase of 12% compared to the previous year.

Massive fiscal, monetary and financial stimulus packages to meet the health emergency, and reduce the impacts of the crisis on the poorest sections of the population weighed on this result.

But the bank says that, even before the pandemic, several low- and middle-income countries were already in a vulnerable position, with economic growth slowing and public and external debt at high levels.

Foreign debt also rose

Considering the external debt of these countries, there was an increase of 5.3% last year, compared to 2019, to US$ 8.7 trillion.

“We need a comprehensive approach to the problem, including debt reduction, faster restructuring and greater transparency,” World Bank president David Malpass said in a statement.

According to the report, the deterioration of debt indicators was widespread.

“Economies around the world face a daunting challenge posed by high and rapidly growing debt levels,” said Carmen Reinhart, senior vice president and chief economist at the World Bank.

“Policy makers need to prepare for the possibility of over-indebtedness when financial market conditions become less benign, especially in emerging markets and developing economies,” says Reinhart.