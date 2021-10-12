Delivery strikes against delivery apps spread and

There are already three cities in the interior of São Paulo – Paulínia, Jundiaí and São Carlos -, in addition to Maceió (AL), where anyone who wants restaurant food to eat at home will have to go get it. The strike of application delivery people is spreading: Bauru (SP) will stop on Friday (15) and São José do Rio Preto (SP) has a meeting scheduled.

Unlike other protests – such as #BrequeDosApps, which took place in July 2020 -, the news is that the stoppages last for several days. In Paulínia, deliveries have been blocked since Friday (8), in Jundiaí since Saturday (9), Maceió stopped on Sunday (10) and São Carlos this Monday (11).

In all these cities, the couriers have taken an indication of the date for the end of the strike, but they say they will continue with their arms folded while the app delivery companies – including iFood, Rappi, Box Delivery and Uber Eats – do not sit down to talk about the demands.

“We need the whole of Brazil in the same focus, not only the deliverymen, but the population in general, the restaurants. Because we are being exploited. The only way we have to reverse this is by showing that we have a voice: yes stopping and attacking their pockets and their image”, emphasizes Felipe Souza*, a delivery boy from Jundiaí.

The claims: better rates, end of double collection and blocking without justification

The proposals for the improvement of working conditions are expressed in pamphlets and posters in the bags – the thermal backpacks – of the deliverymen.

The end of double collection, when the worker needs to make two or more deliveries at once, without receiving the minimum fee for each one of them; and the end of the blockade without justification, when the platform excludes the delivery person and prevents him from continuing to work without explaining why, are among the main demands.



Delivery people gather in a strike blockade in front of Maxi Shopping, in Jundiaí (SP) / Gabriela Moncau

“It’s full of motorcycle couriers on the street. Instead of sharing these deliveries, they release two deliveries to one partner and leave the other without taking any. They don’t share precisely because they want to earn even more on the worker,” says Felipe, who works for nine years as a motoboy and for two as an application delivery person.

“They take advantage of the country’s economic situation, which is already difficult, in crisis: the person is unemployed so he ends up subjecting himself to work for a lower amount than he deserved to receive. They know this and use it as an artifice”, he denounces.

Furthermore, couriers question the low value of the minimum fee per run, which is currently R$5.31. They also require a code to be mandatory as proof of delivery on all orders, as many claim to be unfairly blocked when, in order to have their money refunded, the customer claims not to have received the product.

iFood: unsatisfactory announcement followed by silence

The new wave of strikes that began on Friday (8) of the extended holiday of Nossa Senhora Aparecida takes place in the month following a six-day stoppage of deliverymen from São José dos Campos – the longest break in the category in the state of São Paulo until now.

As a result of the mobilization in São José dos Campos, in September there was an unprecedented meeting of workers with representatives of iFood, in which the company undertook to take measures, which would be announced days later.

The iFood communiqué came out on October 8, the same day that Petrobras announced another 7.2% increase in gasoline and cooking gas prices.

In the statement, iFood informs the creation of a “fuel fund” of R$ 8 million “to help soften the impact” of the rise in fuel. Without details on how this “help” will be distributed, the company claims that it will only last in the months of November and December. In addition, it announces a readjustment of the kilometer value of the routes for those who use a motorcycle, of until 8%.

“A clowning, isn’t it?”, summarizes Edson Cunha*, delivery boy from Jundiaí. “Can you imagine spending all this time and everything just increasing, gasoline rose 39% in the year, and then they come to increase 8% for us?”, is indignant.

When calculating that 8% of the minimum rate is equivalent to R$0.42, Edson shakes his head. “That 8% for us, forget it. It’s not possible”.

Francisco Silveira* was next to Edson and other colleagues blocking the strike in front of Maxi Shopping, in Jundiaí. For him, in addition to the gasoline aid not including those who deliver bicycles, if there is no end of double collection, the support is ineffective. “They will continue sending up to three collections for us to do, justifying that they give us this assistance, when in fact we will be working more to compensate”, he explains.

“Come and talk to us, Johnny, while you’re not here to talk, let’s sit idly by, look. It’s no use sending 41 cents, we’re not going to starve here, Johnny.”

The message given in a video released on social networks is from one of the strikers for Johnny Cruz Borges, from iFood’s public relations. On previous occasions, he played the role of mediation with workers.

Asked by the Brazil in fact if you want to talk to the strikers and about the position in relation to the claims, iFood limited itself to sending the communiqué from last Friday (8). So far, the paralyzed deliverers claim they haven’t received any contact from this or other app companies.

The brake in Jundiaí

The report followed the entire first day of the strike in Jundiaí. Dozens of deliverymen are divided into groups to block, as well as restaurants like Burger King and Mc’Donalds, primarily the two malls in the city: Maxi Shopping and Jundiaí Shopping. “They are the heart of iFood,” explained Felipe.

When a delivery person arrives to try to take the order, the strikers talk to convince him not to pick up, turn off the application, join the blockade and, if he needs to work, do it in another municipality in the region.

The strategy is being effective. Since the beginning of the strikes in Jundiaí, Paulínia and São Carlos, the deliverymen have claimed that the most important collection points are completely inoperative. On the website of the main delivery platforms, there are fluctuations: at various times the restaurants appear as “Closed stores – partner delivery unavailable”.

The only restaurant in Jundiaí that tried to cross the strike was the Madero chain. Last year, the network was fined R$ 442.6 thousand by the Federal Comptroller General (CGU) for giving “undue advantages” to Ministry of Agriculture servers who inspected the company’s facilities.

On Saturday (9), the manager of the Madero restaurant located in Jundiaí Shopping called the Military Police. “He is saying that we are coercing the motoboys who are trying to place orders, when in fact he was the one who coerced us, with the police”, points out Felipe. The stoppage, however, was not interrupted.



A banner denouncing an action by the Madero restaurant chain against the deliverymen’s strike is hung in front of Jundiaí Shopping / Publicity – Jundiaí strike

Financial dependence and dialogue with robots

“There’s a guy who has been working on the platform for over five years, giving blood, and suddenly he wakes up one day and is blocked without knowing why. There’s no way to turn to it, there’s no one to talk to, they’re robots and automatic responses.” , reports Edson.

“And the person is going to do what? Everyone here is 100% dependent on iFood,” he says, pointing to colleagues who accompany him on the block. “No one has a formal contract, everyone has rent to pay, a family to support. If you are blocked today, it is not a matter of a sudden to get another service,” he says.

In the opinion of Lucas Monteiro*, also on strike, platforms are blocking old accounts to release new ones, since with unemployment on the rise, demand is growing. “Companies know that the guy who is arriving now is unlikely to fight. He is excited,” he analyses.

There is also the practice called “white blocking”, when the person is not excluded from the platform, but does not receive any more orders. That’s what happened to Paulo Lima, known as Galo, after he became known for being one of the organizers of #BrequeDosApps.

Growth of the social chasm during the pandemic

Wesley Noronha* explains that he likes what he does. He has been working on delivering his motorcycle in Valinhos, Indaiatuba, Jundiaí and region for over a decade. “I just don’t like the way I’m treated. It’s inhumane. We just want to be valued”, he sums up.

One of the organizers of the Paulínia brake, Anderson Conceição*, says he manages to reach his daily delivery target. “But even so, if I need to buy a mixture, rice or even maintain the bike, I can’t afford it”, he describes.

“Here, the platform gave us permission to drive in other cities. But if we drive 15 km to get there, the other 15 km to get back is free. And if we don’t go, they punish us with a temporary block.” says Anderson.

If the reports of financial difficulties faced by application workers were unanimous in relation to an increase in the precariousness of working conditions along with the rise in the price of basic survival items, data show that, for the owners of the companies that hire them, the Coronavirus pandemic has been a period of fat cows.

The increase in food delivery, according to Mobills data, was 149% in spending on iFood, Rappi and Uber Eats just last year. According to Forbes magazine, the list of the biggest Brazilian billionaires has gained 40 more names from 2020 to 2021. The combined assets of these 315 people this year total R$1.9 trillion.

The second biggest billionaire in the country is Jorge Paulo Lemann, one of the biggest investors in Movile, the holding that owns iFood. O Brazil in fact he tried to contact businessman Fabricio Bloisi, president of Movile and iFood, but had no answer.

Roberto Mancha has been working for 15 years as a delivery boy in São José do Rio Preto. While the category in the city prepares to organize the strike, he says that individually, in solidarity with colleagues stationed in other municipalities, he is also not running.

“The apps don’t give a damn for bikers. We are fathers of families who work from 12:00 to 16:00 a day. So far I haven’t seen anyone saluting the work of deliverymen in the pandemic, we played a key role in increasing the level of social isolation” , evaluates Roberto.

“And we don’t even have the right to a base to drink water, use the bathroom, charge the cell phone”, he claims.

“The rope always breaks to the weaker side,” he says, commenting that app business owners are powerful: “But if we have unity, we’ll be the stronger side.”

* Names have been changed to preserve sources from the risk of reprisals.

