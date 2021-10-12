‘Dense Scenes’ · TV News

Muriel in Genesis, Rhaisa Batista faced moments of agony as Judah’s wife (Thiago Rodrigues) in Record’s biblical plot. In the current chapters, the young woman’s marriage is in trouble, as her husband is plagued with past mistakes and immerses himself in drink. Recording this biblical martyrdom was not easy. “It was a lot of very dense scenes,” he recalls.

In Genesis, Muriel is the girl who snatched the heart of the son of Israel (Petronio Gontijo). The boy moved from town in search of a new life after having sold his brother José (Juliano Laham) as a slave. In the new abode, he saw the opportunity to be happy with his beloved. But their joy was short-lived, and the marriage fell apart.

The character played by Rodrigues cannot forget the harm he did to his brother and takes his sadness out of his drink. In the current phase, Muriel and Judah already have three children –Er, Onan and Shelah–, but she lives sad to see her husband drink too much and come home late.

To build her little girl, Rhaisa went to socialize with friends “who are mothers” for maternity inspirations and also focused on Bible studies. “Muriel is a solar woman at the beginning of the story. We have things in common. I researched her and her importance. In preparation, we exchanged experiences and she took shape, with my spice, but according to the text, conversations with authors and records about the history of Judah and his family,” she tells TV news.

At the studios, the 31-year-old actress had to go from being a passionate and happy young woman to a sad, married woman because of suspicions of her partner’s infidelity. The drama in the serial left the artist in moments of pure anguish.

“I remember that, on the day of my most difficult scene, I was messed around for personal reasons and I used it to my advantage. But even after everything was fine, I was a little distressed when I remembered the sequence itself — which still goes to air. To this day I stay [agoniada], actually. There were several very dense scenes. Really, it is not simple to leave the state”, he observes.

“[São] Lots of dramatic scenes, especially after the kids. In construction, we made the Muriel solar, which was at the beginning, and its glow was fading with events. She loves Judah, worries and does everything to support him, but she has personality, suffers and questions. She won’t be apathetic,” he adds.

Transformation to Genesis

Rhaisa believes that Muriel brings a teaching to the Genesis audience: that of “knowing how to deal with pain”. “During the character’s trajectory, let’s see how she manages [lidar com a dor] in some moments. But then he surrenders. Not downplaying what she felt, no way — I even felt it together. But stay alert,” he signals.

In her first biblical novel, Rhaisa had to undergo a transformation. Natural blonde, she darkened her strands to live as the sheep farmer’s wife. It was the second time she had changed her hair color because of her acting profession.

“It was more radical now. I love changing. I was thrilled with the even darker shade and the length of my hair. It all helps with the composition of the character. I’m a natural blonde, which I also love, but I’ve done most of my work. with him. So, I was happy with Muriel, who allowed something that maybe I, Rhaisa, would not risk. I loved the result,” he says.

With the plot finished, the interpreter delivers that she has already started the process to return to the blonde hairs. However, getting rid of the biblical look is not that simple. “Blonde damages the hair, so it has to be slow,” he explains.

After participating in Globo soap operas such as Lado Lado (2012), Malhação Casa Cheia (2013), Verdades Secretas (2015) and Bom Sucesso (2019), Rhaisa debuted on Record in the middle of a pandemic. The new normal intimidates but does not prevent the resumption.

“We carried out constant tests, and the team had a whole protocol to guarantee, as much as possible, our safety. In fact, [a Covid-19] it’s a constant shadow. Now, with the vaccine, there is some relief. But at work and outside, attention is needed,” he warns.

“It comes to mind what would have happened if there had not been a pandemic. If other works would have appeared before or if this would have been the way. Many assumptions. But in fact it caused damage and delayed a lot,” he laments.

