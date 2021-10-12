Device equals olofmeister as player with most LAN titles won | DRAFT5

One of the most impressive factors is the fact that device has played 100 in-person tournaments in its entire career, having won 25 of them. In this way, he managed to lift the trophy 1/4 of the time he stepped onto a LAN to fight for a title. However, it ends up not being superior to the average of olofmeister, who played 91 in-person tournaments, getting an average of one title for every 3 events played.