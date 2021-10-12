Device equals olofmeister as player with most LAN titles won | DRAFT5

Giving evidence that the choice for Ninjas in Pajamas was right, Nicolai “device” Reedtz won, last Sunday (10), the title of IEM Fall of Europe by beating the ence in the grand final of the competition. The triumph made him reach the mark of 25 titles won in person and equaled the achievement of Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer Gustafsson.
Now, the two are the ones with the most face-to-face events won in their careers in the entire history of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The achievement of device caused him to leave Peter behind “dupreeh“Rasmussen and Andreas”Xyp9xHøjsleth, former teammates of Astralis. Each of them has 24 LAN events conquered, but ended up with one title less than device after IEM Fall.
One of the most impressive factors is the fact that device has played 100 in-person tournaments in its entire career, having won 25 of them. In this way, he managed to lift the trophy 1/4 of the time he stepped onto a LAN to fight for a title. However, it ends up not being superior to the average of olofmeister, who played 91 in-person tournaments, getting an average of one title for every 3 events played.
