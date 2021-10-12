DF close to immunizing half the population, see where to get vaccinated

posted on 10/12/2021 06:00 / updated on 10/12/2021 07:08



In search of the vaccine, brasilienses waited about an hour in line – (credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

The Federal District approaches having half of the general population (3,052,546) with the complete vaccination cycle against covid-19. On Monday (11/10), 45.67% of the inhabitants of the country’s capital were immunized. Considering the target audience (2,578,420), the rate is 54.07%. The index, according to an expert, is important, however, it does not mean that the pandemic is close to ending. Despite advances in vaccination, Brasília records a low adherence of immunosuppressed to the booster dose, known as the third dose. This Tuesday (12/10), the campaign goes to people over 18 (see Where to get vaccinated). Due to the lack of immunizations, care for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years was suspended by the Health Department, until a new shipment from Pfizer, sent by the federal government, arrives.

According to data from the secretariat, 2,223,683 people received the first dose of vaccines against the new coronavirus since the beginning of the campaign, in January this year — 86.24% of the target audience or 72.85% of the total population. On Monday, the DF reached 1,394,118 people who completed the vaccination schedule, that is, received the second dose or the Janssen vaccine, which is a single dose. Júlia Figueiredo, 26, a university student and resident of Sobradinho, was one of those who completed the immunization. Yesterday, she went to Asa Norte’s Basic Health Unit (UBS) 2 to receive the D2. “I stopped doing many things for fear of passing (covid-19) to my family, who are from the risk group. But, with the vaccination, I went back to practicing some activities”, he comments.

Julia’s friend, Tatiana Franco, 21, was immunized at the same UBS. “Now, with the second dose and waiting 15 days after taking it, I intend to release some restrictions, but I will continue to take care of myself, because the pandemic is not over”, highlights the university student and resident of Asa Norte.

Regarding the booster dose, elderly people over 60 years old and health professionals who have received D2 for at least six months can currently receive; and severely immunosuppressed individuals from 18 years of age with a complete vaccination course for at least 28 days. On Monday, the secretariat removed the need to schedule for immunosuppressed to receive the boost — of the nearly 26 thousand expected, 6,680 arrived to mark the day to take the vaccinate — however demand remained low. Altogether, the additional dose was applied to 48,608 people.

New shipment

Last Sunday, teenagers from 12 to 17 years old – who can only be vaccinated with Pfizer – had no posts available for vaccination. This Monday, four administrative regions had service points for this audience. Until the closing of this edition, 190,413 young people had taken the D1. According to the DF Planning Company, (Codeplan), this audience totals around 260 thousand people. To Correio, sources from the Health Department reported that the expectation is to receive more doses for children under 18 on Thursday (10/14), however, there was no confirmation from the Ministry of Health on the date or quantity to be sent. Yesterday, the DF received 40,950 units from Pfizer aimed at the application of the second dose.

Despite the few places of care, Marcela Louly, 40, did not give up taking her daughter, Alice Louly, 15, to be vaccinated. In line at Asa Norte UBS 2 for about an hour, the residents of Lago Norte were anxious for the immunization. “She (Alice) hasn’t even gone back to school yet, so expectations were high. We had even greater expectations, because we heard that they were going to close the vaccination course for teenagers. We were worried that she wouldn’t be able to get vaccinated, but, thank God, they didn’t close, we’ll be able to”, celebrates Marcela.

continuous attention

Between Sunday (10/10) and Monday, the DF registered 978 new cases and 17 deaths by covid-19. For the 13th day in a row, the transmission rate was above 1, reaching 1.1, that is, a group of 100 people infects over 110. With the update, the capital reached 507,407 infections and 10,621 confirmed deaths since the beginning of health crisis. The moving average of cases stands at 1,196.29, which indicates an increase of 33.11% when compared to the index two weeks ago. The median of deaths reached 15.86, with a negative variation of 5.13%, indicating stability.

The infectologist Ana Helena Germoglio explains that, despite almost 50% of the population having the complete vaccination cycle, there are risks of infection and contamination. “Vaccinated people are less likely to become serious, but they still transmit and can be infected”, he warns.

In addition, the doctor says that there is no right number to assess that the population is immunized. “We have to consider that covid-19 may become an endemic disease, that is, it may not disappear, and we will have to live with it. With a mask and all the non-pharmacological preventive measures, taking care of ourselves and taking care of others”, he completes.

Booster for immunosuppressed

See which diseases and conditions fit the rules for getting the booster.

Patients considered serious will be immunized, with the following conditions:

» severe primary immunodeficiency;

» chemotherapy for cancer;

» solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants using immunosuppressive drugs;

» people living with HIV/AIDS; use of corticosteroids at a dose equal to or greater than 20mg/day of Prednisone, or equivalent, for 14 days or more;

» use of immune response modifying drugs;

» auto-inflammatory, inflammatory bowel diseases;

» patients on hemodialysis;

» patients with chronic immune-mediated inflammatory diseases;

Immune response modifying drugs and drugs considered immunosuppressive:

» methotrexate;

» leflunomide;

» mycophenolate mofetil;

» azatiprine;

» cyclophosphamide;

» cyclosporine;

» tacrolimus;

» 6-mercaptopurine;

» biologics in general: infliximab, etanercept, humira, adalimumab, tocilizumab, canakinumab, golimumab, certolizumab, abatacept, secukinumab, ustekinumab;

» JAK inhibitors: tofacitinib, baracitinib, and upadacitinib.

Source: DF Health Department

See where to get vaccinated this Tuesday (12/10)

First dose 18 years or older

» UBS 2 North Wing — from 9 am to 5 pm

second dose Pfizer

» UBS 7 Ceilândia — from 9 am to 5 pm

» UBS 3 in Taguatinga — from 9 am to 5 pm

Second dose CoronaVac

» UBS 2 North Wing — from 9 am to 5 pm

» UBS 3 in Taguatinga — from 9 am to 5 pm

Second dose AstraZeneca

» UBS 2 North Wing — from 9 am to 5 pm

» Praça dos Cristais — from 6 pm to 10 pm

» UBS 7 Ceilândia — from 9 am to 5 pm

Reinforcement for seniors and healthcare professionals

» Praça dos Cristais — from 6 pm to 10 pm

» UBS 7 in Ceilândia — from 9 am to 5 pm

» UBS 3 in Taguatinga — from 9 am to 5 pm