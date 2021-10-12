DF receives more than 40,000 doses of vaccine this Monday

posted on 10/11/2021 4:33 PM



The new shipment is intended for the anticipation of the second dose – (credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DA Press)

The Federal District received, this Monday afternoon (11/10), over 40,950 doses from Pfizer/BioNTech. The Health Department confirmed that the vaccines passed on by the Ministry of Health will be used for the application of the second dose. Last Friday (Oct 8), Pfizer’s D2 was anticipated for those who were scheduled until November 5th.

With a lack of vaccines this Sunday (10/10), teenagers from 12 to 17 years old did not have vaccination posts available. Pfizer/BioNTech is the only manufacturer authorized for use in this age group. However, on Monday (11/10), only four administrative regions of the DF had service points for the application of immunizing in young people.

In response to the report of the mail, the folder informed that “it awaits the arrival of new doses for the adolescent public”. So far, there is no provision for sending by the Ministry of Health.