Dies Salmo de Souza, businessman who innovated in civil construction with the linear drain | Pedro Machado

Died this Sunday (10), aged 62, the businessman Salmo de Souza, creator of the Blumenau company Ralo Linear – which would later come to be called Grupo Linear. He was a victim of cancer and leaves behind a wife, two children and two grandchildren.

Born in São Paulo, Salmo founded Ralo Linear in Blumenau in 2011 almost by chance. A longtime tradesman, one day he ran into a problem that reached the counter of his building supply store. A customer had purchased large porcelain tile floors but didn’t want to have to cut the pieces to create the drop needed to install a common drain. Souza then designed a bespoke product in an attempt to resolve the impasse.

The invention, which represented a innovation in drainage systems of water applied in civil construction due to the ease of installation and elimination of bad odors, it was patented and came third in the renowned Idea/Brasil design competition in 2009, recognition that would attest to the viability of the business.

The company grew, expanded business to Latin America, was renamed Grupo Linear and in 2019 opened a large and modern headquarters in Blumenau. In June this year, announced the purchase of Top Max, a competitor from São Paulo, adding to the portfolio a variety of most popular grills, channels and drains, which complement a range of premium products.

In a note of regret, the Linear Group said that Souza “marked the lives of all who had the pleasure and opportunity to live with his unique personality, humor and energy”

“His creativity, character and legacy will be forever in our memory and our team will honor all his dedication to the continuity of the company’s business, which has brought innovation and disruption to the Brazilian and Latin American construction market,” the statement added.

The wake takes place from 10 am this Monday (11) at the Jardim da Saudade cemetery. The burial will be at the same place, at 5 pm.

