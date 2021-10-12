Diet: the mistakes we make when talking about good and bad fats – 10/12/2021

If you’re thinking about the scale, all types of fat look the same, always delivering 9 calories per gram to the body, more than double the 4 from protein and carbohydrates. But if the concern is with heart health, there are fats and fats. Some might be good. Others can be bad. And others, even terrible.

In fact, that was more or less the name of the class that nutritionist Alice Lichtenstein gave during the recent XIX Brazilian Congress on Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome, making it clear, however, that it is almost never so simple to classify them that way and that is why really, terrible are also the confusions we all make when putting them on or cutting them off the plate.

Professor at Tufts University, in the United States, where she coordinates and is a senior researcher at the cardiovascular health laboratory, Dr. Alice is considered one of the greatest researchers in the world in the role of lipids in helping or, on the contrary, playing against ours heart, being one of the leaders of the group of scientists that drew up dietary guidelines for the American population.

“Of course, fats have caused a lot of controversy out there in the recent past,” she said at the start of her conference. “Well in the 1980s until about 1995, we recommended that people, to protect their heart, have a diet with very low amounts of fat in general,” he contextualized. “Around the year 2000, we started to tell everyone to choose a diet that was moderate in fat portions, trying to just consume a little less of those that were saturated, most often of animal origin, as well as foods rich in fat. cholesterol.”

The biggest reason for the change from returning pinches of fat to the menu was simple: the realization that people concerned about cardiovascular health, with their eyes totally fixed on the fat content of everything they put in their mouths, were taking their place in the plate with tremendously rich options in refined carbohydrates, such as breads and sweets.

“The problem is that, with this, we are promoting an explosion of cases of people with high triglycerides”, taught Dr. Alice. “That’s because, when we have a very high amount of glucose in the bloodstream and it cannot be used immediately by the body, it is the liver that will deal with this excess energy, packaging it not only in the form of triglyceride molecules, but like low-density cholesterol, LDL, too.”

In other words, for those who fear the rise of bad cholesterol and, on this seesaw, the demise of good cholesterol, which helps to prevent plaque in the arteries, simply changing fats for carbohydrates was a kind of robbery for the chest, which continued to be threatened by it. way — there are the numbers of heart attacks, for example, not letting us lie.

In 2015, however, everything changed again, and the focus was to reduce only saturated fats as much as possible, which made some scientists uncomfortable because this type of guidance even gives the impression that fats, by themselves, would have something demonic, doing us very badly. And it is not so. They are needed not only as a source of energy, but for countless functions in the body.

when one enters, another leaves

No wonder, in a 2018 survey, 48% of Americans associated healthy eating with avoiding any and all fatty foods. At the same time, only 28% were concerned about reducing refined carbohydrates.

In the scientist’s opinion, this is perhaps the first of the confusions: when in doubt about what to include in the diet, believing that it is safer, better to remove fatty foods from the plate.

We need to learn: we tend to consume a certain amount of food, so to speak. “Therefore, when we drastically cut a type of food, something comes into its place and the exchange is not always advantageous”, she said, who, during her participation in the congress, presented studies carried out in several countries focusing on the replacement of those fats, the saturated ones. , accused of not doing us so well.

In them, the following became clear: whenever people replaced the saturated fat in whole meats and dairy products, for example, with polyunsaturated fats from vegetable oils such as corn and sejoan and cold-water fish, or even when they exchanged this fat saturated by monounsaturated olive oil and cabola oil, there was a significant drop in cases of heart attack and other cardiovascular problems. A nice exchange, therefore.

However, the same did not seem to happen when, instead of eating other more fatty foods – nuts instead of fatty meats, for example – people started to eat more simple carbohydrates. The heart failed.

Capsules never do much

Another mess that needs to be cleared up, in Alice Lichtenstein’s opinion, is brooding on buying polyunsaturated fatty acid capsules, such as the famous omega 3, in order to ensure the health of the arteries.

“Don’t be fooled. A fish oil capsule is not the same as savoring a salmon steak”, he warns. “The reason is not just all the other nutrients that fish can offer to the organism”, he justifies. “We go back to the story that when people start to ingest something, they stop swallowing something else. Therefore, without being on the plate, the fish frees up its space for meats, creams and cheeses loaded with saturated fat. There is no capsule that compensates this consumption. On the contrary, it will only provide extra fat.”

Butter and coconut oil

They are the protagonists of two recent mistakes, according to the American professor. “Both have a lot of unsaturated fat, and coconut oil, you know, even has a lot more than butter,” she informs. “The ironic the latter is constantly appearing in posts about healthy eating, cookbooks and press news that point to it as the way out for the prevention of chronic diseases, which thinking about cardiovascular health doesn’t make any sense.”

For Alice Lichtenstein, when scientists want to know whether or not fat increases cardiovascular risk, just look at what happens to the graphs of LDL levels in their consumers – it’s a marker that, tomorrow or later, the heart may stop. out of trouble.

Well, make no mistake: this cholesterol, which is usually deposited on the vessel walls, rises with the routine consumption of coconut oil and falls, according to studies, when this ingredient is replaced by soy, corn and of olive or, even, when it is simply removed from the diet without any source of fat in its place. “As much as there is a marketing claiming several benefits, for science it is clear that this oil is not a good choice”, he affirms categorically.

According to the scientist, a similar phenomenon happens with butter, which has been the subject of articles claiming that there is no longer any reason to avoid it. “Again, they don’t support that kind of statement,” he says.

So where did the idea of ​​releasing butter come from? From studies noting that individuals who consumed the ingredient daily did not seem to suffer more from heart attacks than those who gave up smearing it on bread or using it in the pan.

“This is the danger of looking at a food in isolation instead of examining the diet as a whole”, explains the nutritionist. “Someone who regularly consumes butter may not have heart problems because of all the other items on their menu”, account.

However, a study that tied butter directly with olive oil showed that, unlike olive oil, it is capable of raising bad cholesterol. So, isn’t that butter on toast every now and then? It might, with the word that nutritionists like to use the most — moderation — and, of course, it’s wholegrain toast, as the whole menu can make no fat, alone, that terrible.