Diogo Nogueira breaks the silence about marriage to Paolla Oliveira

Diogo Nogueira and Paolla Oliveira raised suspicions that they would have been married in a registry office after a photo surfaced over the weekend. Soon after, the singer appeared a ring on the cord on another record alongside the actress.

The samba singer broke the silence and revealed whether or not he married Paolla during TVZ live, with Dilsinho, who immediately wanted to know if the two had really married. “You just happened to be here with me. I said: ‘I ask, I don’t ask…’. I’ll ask, man. Did you get married? There was a bid like that from the registry office. It’s time for me to ask, I wouldn’t have another time. I already took the opportunity to… roll this gossip”, said Dilsinho.

“We were solving a particular problem that has nothing to do with marriage. Dilsinho, do you know what happens? We are not married. We started dating not long ago. If I’m not mistaken, it’s five, six months. We happened to be in white. By coincidence. And when, if I marry her, you can be sure it will be announced”, said Diogo.

The couple took up the relationship in July this year.