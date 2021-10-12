Diogo Nogueira talks about gaining fame as ‘Paolla’s boyfriend’ | gossip from the famous

Reproduction/Instagram Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira sign a stable union

Diogo Nogueira said that he takes the title of ‘boyfriend of actress Paolla Oliveira’ with good humor. He played with the pregnancy and marriage rumors that had surfaced recently.

“I’ve already been married to her, they’ve already said that we were engaged, even our son is five months old”, said the singer in the podcast ‘Rap 77’, by Junior Coimbra. “I already knew that this could happen, we are very well resolved. It’s been super good, the energy, the affection of the people, I don’t see a person speaking ill. So it’s just being happy, that’s all,” he said.

In the podcast published on Sunday (10), Diogo recalled the role of Cupid of his friend Mumuzinho and the couple’s first meeting, at a dinner at his house. Diogo’s reputation as a cook goes beyond the personal, as he was nominated for an award for a cookbook.

“It was just the two of us. We scheduled dinner, wine… I made a dinner. I’m a cook. I don’t say anything. But there’s a cookbook I made during the pandemic. They’re recipes I learned to make at home, selling my mother. This book was nominated for an award in France, no one believes it. (…) I competed with artists from all over the world who knew how to cook. Obviously, I didn’t win, but our dinner was wine, delicious pasta,” he said. .

Diogo highlighted that he and Paolla thought about keeping the relationship out of the spotlight, but decided to take up the relationship and thought that was the best decision.

“At first it was reserved. It grew, developed and we saw that we didn’t need to be hiding, because it’s not cool, so we saw that the time was good for us to talk about our relationship, to have peace of mind so that we can be happy”, he said and praised Paolla: “A woman’s show”.

The singer announced that in the coming weeks he will record a clip of the song he wrote for the actress. The clip is scheduled for release in late October.